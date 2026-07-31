Review: Breitling Top Time B01 Chronograph 41 Tribute to Aston Martin DB5
More than six decades after they first appeared together on screen, Breitling’s Top Time and Aston Martin’s DB5 reunite in a trio of limited-edition chronographs that celebrate timeless design with uncommon restraint
- PUBLISHED: Fri 31 Jul 2026, 12:04 PM
In the world of luxury watches, collaborations have become almost routine. Few, however, feel as natural as the partnership between Breitling and Aston Martin. Long before the two brands officially came together, they had been telling remarkably similar stories — of engineering shaped by craftsmanship, of performance tempered by elegance, and of designs that have aged with uncommon grace.
That connection can be traced back to the 1960s. Breitling’s unconventional Top Time chronograph appeared on Sean Connery’s wrist in Thunderball, while the Aston Martin DB5 was fast becoming one of cinema’s most enduring automotive icons. They shared the screen for just one film, but together they created an image that has lingered in the collective memory of watch and car enthusiasts ever since.
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The Top Time has always been something of an outlier within Breitling’s catalogue. Introduced in the 1960s for a younger audience, it brought a lighter touch to the chronograph at a time when most Swiss sports watches took themselves rather seriously. It managed to be stylish without ever compromising its purpose. More than six decades later, the stylish, approachable and refreshingly uncomplicated design makes it the perfect canvas on which to celebrate the DB5.
Rather than relying on overt automotive cues, Breitling has taken a more nuanced approach. The three Top Time B01 Chronograph 41 Tribute to Aston Martin DB5 editions capture the spirit of the DB5 through thoughtful design details and subtle references.
The references reveal themselves gradually. The wooden inner ring evokes the DB5’s signature steering wheel, while the hand-coloured gradient leather straps echo the richness of its leather-trimmed interior. The distinctive ‘squircle’ chronograph counters, meanwhile, take their cue from the dashboard instruments that greeted drivers in the 1960s. None of it feels self-conscious or overworked. Instead, every detail seems to have found its place naturally.
The stainless-steel edition, limited to 1,022 pieces, sets the tone. Its silver dial is restrained, balanced and unmistakably Top Time, offering the most direct link to the model’s heritage while still feeling entirely at home in the present.
Then comes the steel-and-platinum edition, limited to 315 pieces. Its black lacquered dial and platinum bezel add depth and presence, lending the watch a more formal air without sacrificing the restraint that defines the collection. It feels dressed for an evening drive rather than a Sunday morning outing.
The red gold edition is the collection’s most luxurious expression. Limited to 250 individually numbered pieces, it marks Breitling’s first use of natural black onyx for a dial. Its dark, polished surface has a remarkable sense of depth, constantly changing character as it catches the light. Paired with the warmth of red gold, it elevates the Top Time into more rarefied territory while remaining true to the understated elegance that has always defined the DB5.
Powering all three watches is Breitling’s in-house Caliber 01, a COSC-certified chronograph movement with a column wheel, vertical clutch and a 70-hour power reserve. It’s a movement with an established reputation among collectors for its consistency, refinement and dependability.
What makes these watches successful isn’t nostalgia alone. They understand what made both the Top Time and the DB5 endure in the first place. Neither relied on excess. Both were defined by proportion, thoughtful detailing and timeless design.
More than sixty years later, that shared philosophy still feels remarkably contemporary. It proves that sometimes, the finest tribute to icons isn’t about recreating them — it is to remind us why they became icons in the first place.