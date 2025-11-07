Restaurant Review: XU at Kempinski is a hidden gem for Asian cuisine

From the Caviar Prawn toast to impeccable beverages, the eatery delivers high-end Chinese with Chinatown flair
I don’t know if I can call XU a true hidden gem given its many awards and accolades, but I’m ashamed to admit that I knew very little about it before visiting. Tucked away inside the Kempinski at Mall of the Emirates, this low-lit, chic Chinese eatery offers impeccable service and an impressively affordable chef’s menu.
XU’s walls are adorned with ornate patterns, swirling with jade tones and backlit by neon lights — evoking a blend of New York’s Chinatown and a Hong Kong rooftop. Each table feels like a secluded corner reserved just for you and your party, setting the scene for a night of laughter and conversation that feels intimate, even within such a large venue.
Then came the food. As always, I opted for the chef’s choice — a series of inventive yet authentic takes on Chinese classics. We began with a lobster hot and sour soup, rich in spice and brimming with perfectly steamed chunks of lobster tail — the ideal prelude to what followed in terms of flavour and quality. Next came a selection of small starters, perfectly portioned to let us sample everything. Highlights included the sesame and peanut–dressed cucumber, the black pepper wagyu puff, and my personal favourite: the pan-fried scallop dumpling.
The standout, however, was the caviar prawn toast which was unlike any version I’ve tried before. Instead of the usual thick-cut white bread, this rendition featured puffed rice topped with a butterflied prawn, deep-fried to perfection and finished with fresh caviar.
For mains, the wok-fried tiger prawns delivered a proper kick — just the right amount of heat for spice lovers like me. They were served over a bed of crispy rice noodles, a perfect contrast to the saucy, tender prawns.
We paired the dishes with a series of beautifully balanced beverages, their floral notes and citrus infusions cutting through the richness of the food. Beyond its exceptional flavours, XU delights all the senses — from the ambient lighting and subtle soundtrack to the fragrant aromas wafting through the space. The service was equally faultless, with staff who were kind, knowledgeable, and attentive throughout.