Restaurant Review: XU at Kempinski is a hidden gem for Asian cuisine

From the Caviar Prawn toast to impeccable beverages, the eatery delivers high-end Chinese with Chinatown flair

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 4:11 PM

I don’t know if I can call XU a true hidden gem given its many awards and accolades‭, ‬but I’m ashamed to admit that I knew very little about it before visiting‭. ‬Tucked away inside the Kempinski at Mall of the Emirates‭, ‬this low-lit‭, ‬chic Chinese eatery offers impeccable service and an impressively affordable chef’s menu‭.‬

XU’s walls are adorned with ornate patterns‭, ‬swirling with jade tones and backlit by neon lights‭ ‬—‭ ‬evoking a blend of New York’s Chinatown and a Hong Kong rooftop‭. ‬Each table feels like a secluded corner reserved just for you and your party‭, ‬setting the scene for a night of laughter and conversation that feels intimate‭, ‬even within such a large venue‭.‬

Then came the food‭. ‬As always‭, ‬I opted for the chef’s choice‭ ‬—‭ ‬a series of inventive yet authentic takes on Chinese classics‭. ‬We began with a lobster hot and sour soup‭, ‬rich in spice and brimming with perfectly steamed chunks of lobster tail‭ ‬—‭ ‬the ideal prelude to what followed in terms of flavour and quality‭. ‬Next came a selection of small starters‭, ‬perfectly portioned to let us sample everything‭. ‬Highlights included the sesame and peanut–dressed cucumber‭, ‬the black pepper wagyu puff‭, ‬and my personal favourite‭: ‬the pan-fried scallop dumpling‭.‬

The standout‭, ‬however‭, ‬was the caviar prawn toast which was unlike any version I’ve tried before‭. ‬Instead of the usual thick-cut white bread‭, ‬this rendition featured puffed rice topped with a butterflied prawn‭, ‬deep-fried to perfection and finished with fresh caviar‭.‬

For mains‭, ‬the wok-fried tiger prawns delivered a proper kick‭ ‬—‭ ‬just the right amount of heat for spice lovers like me‭. ‬They were served over a bed of crispy rice noodles‭, ‬a perfect contrast‭ ‬to the saucy‭, ‬tender prawns‭.‬

We paired the dishes with a series of beautifully balanced beverages‭, ‬their floral notes and citrus infusions cutting through the richness of the food‭. ‬Beyond its exceptional flavours‭, ‬XU delights all the senses‭ ‬—‭ ‬from the ambient lighting and subtle soundtrack to the fragrant aromas wafting through the space‭. ‬The service was equally faultless‭, ‬with staff who were kind‭, ‬knowledgeable‭, ‬and attentive throughout‭.‬