Trèsind is one of those restaurants that has been part of Dubai’s dining landscape for years‭, ‬yet somehow still manages to feel exciting every time you walk through the door‭. ‬Known for its modern interpretation of Indian cuisine‭, ‬the tasting menu is where the restaurant truly shines‭ ‬—‭ ‬playful‭, ‬technical‭, ‬and packed with bold‭, ‬confident flavours that feel both nostalgic and completely new‭.‬

The evening begins with a series of small bites that immediately set the tone‭. ‬The arugula pani puri is a fresh‭, ‬peppery spin on‭ ‬the classic street snack‭ ‬—‭ ‬crisp shells filled with bright‭, ‬tangy liquid that burst in your mouth in one sharp‭, ‬delicious moment‭. ‬Alongside it‭, ‬missi roti‭ ‬with green chilli butter arrives warm and comforting‭, ‬simple in concept but extremely satisfying‭. ‬The modernist chaat tart follows‭, ‬a clever and refined interpretation of India’s chaotic street food favourite‭, ‬balancing sweet‭, ‬sour and spice in one neat‭, ‬delicate bite‭.‬

From there‭, ‬the meal moves into its more composed starters‭. ‬The prawn and asparagus salad with zeera aloo espuma and tomato rasam is beautifully balanced‭ ‬—‭ ‬sweet prawns‭, ‬fresh asparagus‭, ‬and a light cumin-spiced potato foam that brings warmth without heaviness‭. ‬The rasam cuts through everything with its bright‭, ‬spiced acidity‭, ‬tying the dish together perfectly‭.‬

Before the mains‭, ‬a white chocolate and black lime bon bon arrives as a palate cleanser‭. ‬Slightly sweet‭, ‬slightly sharp‭, ‬and completely unexpected‭, ‬it resets the palate and prepares you for the heart of the meal‭.‬

The main course arrives as a trio of deeply comforting dishes‭. ‬The lobster haq saag with turnip curry is rich and earthy‭, ‬the sweetness of the lobster playing beautifully against the deeply savoury greens‭. ‬The duck rogan josh with chilli curry is darker and more intense‭, ‬packed with spice and slow-cooked depth‭. ‬But the standout is the lamb yakhni finished with mint dust‭ ‬—‭ ‬delicate‭, ‬aromatic and incredibly comforting‭, ‬with just enough freshness from the mint to lift the entire dish‭. ‬Everything is served with onion chilli lavasa roti‭, ‬which quickly becomes essential for scooping up every last drop of sauce‭.‬

Dessert keeps the creativity going‭. ‬A pandan payesh with sour milk ice cream‭, ‬vanilla yoghurt and milk crisp is creamy‭, ‬fragrant‭ ‬and layered with texture‭, ‬while the final bite‭ ‬—‭ ‬paan cotton candy‭ ‬—‭ ‬is pure theatre‭. ‬Light‭, ‬nostalgic and slightly absurd in the best possible way‭, ‬it leaves the meal on a playful high note‭.‬

Trèsind continues to prove that modern Indian cuisine in Dubai can be both innovative and deeply comforting at the same time‭ ‬—‭ ‬a balance that very few restaurants manage to strike this well‭.‬