Restaurant Review: Trèsind continues to redefine Indian fine dining
Playful, technical, and packed with bold, the tasting menu boasts confident flavours that feel both nostalgic and completely new
- PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 1:25 PM
Trèsind is one of those restaurants that has been part of Dubai’s dining landscape for years, yet somehow still manages to feel exciting every time you walk through the door. Known for its modern interpretation of Indian cuisine, the tasting menu is where the restaurant truly shines — playful, technical, and packed with bold, confident flavours that feel both nostalgic and completely new.
The evening begins with a series of small bites that immediately set the tone. The arugula pani puri is a fresh, peppery spin on the classic street snack — crisp shells filled with bright, tangy liquid that burst in your mouth in one sharp, delicious moment. Alongside it, missi roti with green chilli butter arrives warm and comforting, simple in concept but extremely satisfying. The modernist chaat tart follows, a clever and refined interpretation of India’s chaotic street food favourite, balancing sweet, sour and spice in one neat, delicate bite.
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From there, the meal moves into its more composed starters. The prawn and asparagus salad with zeera aloo espuma and tomato rasam is beautifully balanced — sweet prawns, fresh asparagus, and a light cumin-spiced potato foam that brings warmth without heaviness. The rasam cuts through everything with its bright, spiced acidity, tying the dish together perfectly.
Before the mains, a white chocolate and black lime bon bon arrives as a palate cleanser. Slightly sweet, slightly sharp, and completely unexpected, it resets the palate and prepares you for the heart of the meal.
The main course arrives as a trio of deeply comforting dishes. The lobster haq saag with turnip curry is rich and earthy, the sweetness of the lobster playing beautifully against the deeply savoury greens. The duck rogan josh with chilli curry is darker and more intense, packed with spice and slow-cooked depth. But the standout is the lamb yakhni finished with mint dust — delicate, aromatic and incredibly comforting, with just enough freshness from the mint to lift the entire dish. Everything is served with onion chilli lavasa roti, which quickly becomes essential for scooping up every last drop of sauce.
Dessert keeps the creativity going. A pandan payesh with sour milk ice cream, vanilla yoghurt and milk crisp is creamy, fragrant and layered with texture, while the final bite — paan cotton candy — is pure theatre. Light, nostalgic and slightly absurd in the best possible way, it leaves the meal on a playful high note.
Trèsind continues to prove that modern Indian cuisine in Dubai can be both innovative and deeply comforting at the same time — a balance that very few restaurants manage to strike this well.