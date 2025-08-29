The Beam in Dubai invites you for a hearty summer menu

What Dubai’s fine dining scene does not lack is flair. Over-the-top experiences laced with the usual parade of dry ice, some sort of tableside performance for the sake of it, and of course, the ever-unnecessary touch of gold leaf. What is hard to find is truly intentional dining — spaces where you feel as though each dish, each ingredient, and each beverage has a purpose — and that purpose is your pleasure. The Beam perfectly encapsulates this.

We opted for the restaurant’s summer menu, which had a series of delicious, hearty modern interpretations of European classics. The meal commenced with house-baked bread and soon after, a pressed corn-fed chicken, foie gras, date, walnut, and chicory terrine of sorts which, while complex in flavour, was a delightfully light and elegant start. Following this, the richness of the dishes rapidly intensified. We then enjoyed the artichoke risotto, topped with Nick Alvis’ signature deep-fried hen’s egg.

This was perhaps one of my favourite courses of the evening, with the combination of textures and flavours dancing together harmoniously on one small plate. The fish course was equally decadent yet balanced, consisting of a citrusy cream sauce laced with potted shrimp, which adorned a perfectly pan-seared sea bream. The main course, while rich, was crafted using simple, high-quality ingredients; it was a perfectly presented saddle of lamb, cooked to the ideal medium-rare and sat atop pulled lamb shoulder, plum tomatoes, spinach, and black garlic. We finished the evening with hazelnut choux buns — a truly delicious and indulgent showcase of skill.

Following this series of mouthwatering courses, we continued our evening in the restaurant’s in-house grape bar, Blush. This cosy, comfortable venue has the feel of a London members’ club, with bespoke pink furnishings, low lighting, and a thoughtful menu of tasty mixed beverages and rare drops. This whole venue truly put me at ease, while captivating the senses through mindful choices, high-quality ingredients, and purposeful curation.