Shanghai Me review: The restaurant that continues to define luxury dining in Dubai

There are restaurants in Dubai that arrive with plenty of fanfare before fading into the background. Then there are the rare few that become part of the city's dining DNA. Shanghai Me belongs firmly in the latter.

Years after opening its doors in DIFC, the contemporary Chinese and Japanese restaurant remains one of those venues that somehow manages to appeal to almost everyone. Corporate lunches effortlessly blur into long afternoon meetings, dinners become celebrations, and weekends unfold into some of the city's most polished brunches. It's a restaurant that has matured alongside Dubai itself, refining rather than reinventing.

This summer, Shanghai Me is reminding diners exactly why it has maintained that reputation. Perhaps the strongest addition is the expansion of its Business Lunch, now available six days a week until 6pm. In a district dominated by hurried lunches squeezed between meetings, extending the experience feels like a subtle but clever move. Rather than encouraging diners to rush through three courses in an hour, it creates space for slower conversations and lingering afternoons.

The menu reads like a greatest hits collection from the restaurant's kitchen. Expect favourites including Grilled Miso Silver Cod, Shredded Duck XO with Egg Fried Rice, Wok Shrimp in Chilli Sauce and an assortment of steamed dim sum, dishes that have helped cement Shanghai Me as one of DIFC's most reliable addresses for Pan-Asian dining.

Weekends, meanwhile, belong to the newly launched Maneki Brunch. Inspired by the iconic Japanese lucky cat, the experience leans into abundance without becoming excessive. Sharing-style starters, sushi platters and dim sum are followed by generous mains including Beef Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce, seafood specialities, Wagyu selections and Grilled Miso Chicken, while optional caviar service and duck carving add a little theatre for those looking to elevate the afternoon.

What makes the brunch particularly interesting isn't simply the food, but the attention given to atmosphere. A collaboration with French-Japanese fragrance house Floraïku introduces scent into the dining experience, a thoughtful detail that reflects the increasingly multi-sensory direction Dubai's luxury restaurants continue to embrace.

As evening arrives, Hanami Nights offers another compelling reason to revisit the restaurant. Drawing inspiration from Japan's cherry blossom celebrations, the concept pairs a three-course menu with three drinks in a setting that feels equally suited to after-work catch-ups or relaxed dinners with friends. Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, Shanghai Me focuses on what it has always done best: polished hospitality, consistently strong cooking and an atmosphere that naturally evolves as the evening progresses.

Of course, no conversation about Shanghai Me would be complete without mentioning its terrace. In a city where outdoor dining typically disappears during the warmer months, the venue's fully enclosed, air-conditioned terrace remains one of DIFC's most appealing spaces throughout summer. Flooded with natural light during the day and overlooking the surrounding skyline by night, it delivers the feeling of alfresco dining without requiring guests to brave Dubai's soaring temperatures. It's a simple concept, but one that continues to set the venue apart.

What has always struck me about Shanghai Me is just how many different roles it plays within Dubai's dining scene. On any given day, it can be the setting for a high-stakes business lunch, a leisurely Saturday brunch, a special occasion dinner or simply somewhere to enjoy a beautifully cooked meal with friends. Few restaurants manage to wear so many hats without compromising their identity, yet Shanghai Me makes it feel effortless.

Hero Dish

8.5/10

The Beef Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce is the standout, perfectly cooked and rich in flavour, showcasing the kitchen's ability to elevate a classic through refined technique and quality ingredients.

The Senses

8/10

Elegant interiors, a lively atmosphere and the glass-enclosed terrace create one of DIFC's most polished dining settings.

Menu Curation

8/10

A well-rounded offering that caters equally well to business lunches, brunches and evening dining, with enough variety to suit every occasion.

Service

8/10

Professional, attentive and consistently warm, with hospitality that feels effortless rather than over-rehearsed.

Overall Score - 8/10