Restaurant review: Settle in for a cosy afternoon tea at SocialBee

Let me spill the (honey) tea; SocialBee’s afternoon tea is a hive of heavenly flavors and pure indulgence! As soon as the iconic yellow beehive stand landed on my table, I felt like I was on a treasure hunt, except instead of gold, it was pastries and savouries calling my name.

The savouries were delicate yet packed with flavour. My favourites? The mini croissant with prawn salad and yuzu pearls (fancy, right?) and the smoked salmon mousse éclair, which made me forget all my problems in one bite. Each savoury had this “I’m sophisticated, but still fun” vibe that hit just right.

Then came the sweet bites, and oh honey, where do I even begin? Chef Pravee’s carrot cake? Divine. The Hatta honey cake? A sweet ode to nature. The strawberry verrine? Like a little love letter in a cup. The pistachio éclair deserved an Oscar for Best Dessert Drama – it was that good. I paired all this sugar goodness with a perfectly brewed hot latte, which was so cosy it felt like a warm hug in a cup.

The presentation? A whole vibe. The beehive stand with drawers? So extra, but in the best way possible. It screamed, “We know we’re cute, and we’re owning it.”

Afternoon tea is available every day from 2pm to 5pm, so whether you’re squeezing in a post-lunch treat or winding down your afternoon, this is the perfect sweet escape.