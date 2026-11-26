Noren Dubai review: Why this Japanese restaurant is worth returning to
With a lively dining room and a Japanese menu worth crossing town for, the eatery captures the kind of restaurant the city can’t get enough of right now
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 5:00 PM
The Japanese restaurant captures what feels exciting about going out in Dubai right now. A room full of people you’d happily spend an evening with, and food you’d happily cross town for.
What I liked about Noren was that it felt like somebody’s local and somewhere you would make a point of going in the same breath. It had the ease you want when you’re meeting a friend for dinner and the buzz you hope for when you’ve made a proper plan to go out. It’s a good room to look up from your plate in. You might recognise someone across the room, or find that the person you’ve heard about three times this week is sitting one table over.
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That combination feels particularly appealing in Dubai right now. The places I’m most excited to go to have a social life of their own. People come back often enough to recognise one another, and there’s always someone bringing a friend for the first time. There’s a little pleasure in being seen, naturally. But the better part is having somewhere you can get a table with one person and come away having caught up with three. Noren has that sort of energy, and its Japanese menu gives you plenty of reason to stay at the table.
I’d start with the cold dishes. Thinly sliced chutoro with jalapeño dressing is an appealing pairing, the fresh green heat of the chilli meeting the richness of the marbled tuna. Hokkaido scallops with yuzu kosho chilli dressing take that idea in a more citrus-led direction. The natural sweetness of the scallops has a foil in the salty, fragrant bite of yuzu kosho. Alongside them, I’d order the tomato carpaccio with Ibaraki soy sauce, a simpler dish whose appeal lies in the combination of juicy tomato and savoury soy. The okonomi onion rings, served with bonito and nama shichimi, would make a good addition to that first round. The bonito brings a smoky, savoury note and the chilli seasoning gives a familiar fried snack a sharper edge.
The robata is where I’d spend most of the evening. Saikyo miso black cod is a classic for good reason. The mild sweetness of the miso suits a fish with an almost buttery richness. Red miso-glazed bone marrow is a deeper, more emphatically savoury proposition, while aka miso lamb chops come with sunomono cucumbers, whose vinegary brightness sounds particularly welcome alongside the meat. The vegetables are worth ordering with as much attention as the fish. Eringi mushrooms have the meaty texture to carry soy butter, and grilled sweetcorn with spicy yuzu butter brings together the sweetness of the kernels, the char from the grill and a hit of citrus and chilli. I’d make room for the chicken wings, too. Sansho salt brings its distinctive citrusy tingle, while yuzu kosho supplies a more direct chilli heat.
There’s a different sort of richness on the sushi list. Toro, uni and caviar bring together fatty tuna, creamy sea urchin and the clean salinity of the roe. It’s an extravagant combination, especially alongside something as pared back as hamachi nigiri. The Japanese wagyu with black garlic and ume salt is equally deliberate. Black garlic has a dark, almost molasses-like sweetness, and the tang of ume gives that richness somewhere to go. Then there’s the shrimp udon with spicy mentaiko, which might be the most tempting late addition to the table. Thick, chewy noodles and the briny heat of seasoned roe are exactly what I’d want when everyone has said they’re done ordering and someone picks up the menu again.
One of the things I like about a menu this varied is how differently you could eat here from one visit to the next. I can imagine coming with a friend for nigiri and skewers, then returning with a bigger group and ordering the bone marrow, black cod and udon to share. That flexibility matters to the kind of restaurant Noren wants to be. It gives people a reason to come back on an ordinary evening, which is how a room acquires regulars and a neighbourhood acquires a scene.
That’s the feeling Noren left me with. I’d happily cross Dubai for dinner here. If I lived around the corner, I’d be finding excuses to go on a Wednesday.