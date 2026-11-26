The Japanese restaurant captures what feels exciting about going out in Dubai right now‭. ‬A room full of people you’d happily spend an evening with‭, ‬and food you’d happily cross town for‭.‬

What I liked about Noren was that it felt like somebody’s local and somewhere you would make a point of going in the same breath‭. ‬It had the ease you want when you’re meeting a friend for dinner and the buzz you hope for when you’ve made a proper plan to go out‭. ‬It’s a good room to look up from your plate in‭. ‬You might recognise someone across the room‭, ‬or find that the person you’ve heard about three times this week is sitting one table over‭.‬

That combination feels particularly appealing in Dubai right now‭. ‬The places I’m most excited to go to have a social life of their own‭. ‬People come back often enough to recognise one another‭, ‬and there’s always someone bringing a friend for the first time‭. ‬There’s a little pleasure in being seen‭, ‬naturally‭. ‬But the better part is having somewhere you can get a table with one person and come away having caught up with three‭. ‬Noren has that sort of energy‭, ‬and its Japanese menu gives you plenty of reason to stay at‭ ‬the table‭.‬

I’d start with the cold dishes‭. ‬Thinly sliced chutoro with jalapeño dressing is an appealing pairing‭, ‬the fresh green heat of the‭ ‬chilli meeting the richness of the marbled tuna‭. ‬Hokkaido scallops with yuzu kosho chilli dressing take that idea in a more citrus-led direction‭. ‬The natural sweetness of the scallops has a foil in the salty‭, ‬fragrant bite of yuzu kosho‭. ‬Alongside them‭, ‬I’d order the tomato carpaccio with Ibaraki soy sauce‭, ‬a simpler dish whose appeal lies in the combination of juicy tomato and savoury soy‭. ‬The okonomi onion rings‭, ‬served with bonito and nama shichimi‭, ‬would make a good addition to that first round‭. ‬The bonito brings a smoky‭, ‬savoury note and the chilli seasoning gives a familiar fried snack a sharper edge‭.‬

The robata is where I’d spend most of the evening‭. ‬Saikyo miso black cod is a classic for good reason‭. ‬The mild sweetness of the miso suits a fish with an almost buttery richness‭. ‬Red miso-glazed bone marrow is a deeper‭, ‬more emphatically savoury proposition‭, ‬while aka miso lamb chops come with sunomono cucumbers‭, ‬whose vinegary brightness sounds particularly welcome alongside the meat‭. ‬The vegetables are worth ordering with as much attention as the fish‭. ‬Eringi mushrooms have the meaty texture to carry soy butter‭, ‬and grilled sweetcorn with spicy yuzu butter brings together the sweetness of the kernels‭, ‬the char from the grill and a hit of citrus and chilli‭. ‬I’d make room for the chicken wings‭, ‬too‭. ‬Sansho salt brings its distinctive citrusy tingle‭, ‬while yuzu kosho supplies a more direct chilli heat‭.‬

There’s a different sort of richness on the sushi list‭. ‬Toro‭, ‬uni and caviar bring together fatty tuna‭, ‬creamy sea urchin and the clean salinity of the roe‭. ‬It’s an extravagant combination‭, ‬especially alongside something as pared back as hamachi nigiri‭. ‬The Japanese wagyu with black garlic and ume salt is equally deliberate‭. ‬Black garlic has a dark‭, ‬almost molasses-like sweetness‭, ‬and the tang of ume gives that richness somewhere to go‭. ‬Then there’s the shrimp udon with spicy mentaiko‭, ‬which might be the most tempting late addition to the table‭. ‬Thick‭, ‬chewy noodles and the‭ ‬briny heat of seasoned roe are exactly what I’d want when everyone has said they’re done ordering and someone picks up the menu again‭.‬

One of the things I like about a menu this varied is how differently you could eat here from one visit to the next‭. ‬I can imagine coming with a friend for nigiri and skewers‭, ‬then returning with a bigger group and ordering the bone marrow‭, ‬black cod and udon to share‭. ‬That flexibility matters to the kind of restaurant Noren wants to be‭. ‬It gives people a reason to come back on an ordinary evening‭, ‬which is how a room acquires regulars and a neighbourhood acquires a scene‭.‬

That’s the feeling Noren left me with‭. ‬I’d happily cross Dubai for dinner here‭. ‬If I lived around the corner‭, ‬I’d be finding excuses to go on a Wednesday‭.‬