Picture‭, ‬if you will‭, ‬a most extraordinary transformation‭ ‬—‭ ‬from the intimate confines of a Dubai apartment to the gleaming professional kitchen of Anantara Downtown Dubai‭. ‬This is the remarkable journey of chef Gabriela Chamorro and her utterly beguiling Girl‭ & ‬the Goose‭.‬

Who dares to take a side hustle and transform it into Dubai’s most authentic Central American restaurant‭? ‬The answer‭, ‬quite simply‭, ‬is someone with the vision of a true culinary artist and‭ ‬the tenacity of a seasoned entrepreneur‭. ‬Gabriela’s story begins in the most unlikely of places‭, ‬serving meals at 30,000‭ ‬feet while harbouring dreams of serving the soul-stirring‭ ‬cuisine of her Nicaraguan grandmother‭. ‬Picture weekend evenings in a modest apartment‭, ‬friends gathered around makeshift tables‭, ‬experiencing flavours that transport them directly to the bustling markets of Managua‭. ‬Over five years‭, ‬she served 5,000‭ ‬guests‭. ‬

Her current partnership with Rosy Hospitality in Dubai represents a marriage of vision and expertise that is‭, ‬quite frankly‭, ‬masterful‭. ‬Rather than diluting her authentic voice‭, ‬together they’ve provided the perfect stage upon which her culinary theatre can unfold‭. ‬Watching her command her all-female brigade with the confidence of someone who has been doing this for decades is musical‭; ‬every dish that leaves her pass bears her personal touch‭, ‬her exacting standards‭; ‬impressive culinary choreography of the highest order‭.‬

The menu itself is inspired‭. ‬Guacamole pani puri that marries subcontinental technique with Central American soul‭. ‬Ceviche elevated with lychee ice cream is a combination that sounds audacious but tastes like pure poetry‭. ‬Each dish tells a story‭, ‬and Gabriela still tells every single one with the passion of someone sharing family secrets in an atmosphere that captures the intimacy‭ ‬of those original apartment gatherings whilst embracing the sophistication demanded by a luxury hotel setting‭, ‬understanding too‭ ‬that hospitality is not always about following rules but making people feel really at home‭. ‬But who has coconut lychee kingfish‭ ‬at home‭? ‬Guatemalan-style ceviche with fresh local kingfish‭, ‬served in an aromatic green coconut pipian sauce with a zesty touch of kaffir lime‭. ‬Topped with a refreshing homemade lychee sorbet‮…‬‭ ‬it will bring you back there‮…‬

The cultural significance cannot be overstated‭. ‬Dubai is saturated with concepts from every corner of the globe‭, ‬Central American cuisine remains refreshingly under explored‭. ‬Gabriela is creating a bridge between cultures‭, ‬one perfectly seasoned smile by smile‭.‬

It should not be underestimated to fulfil the scale of what Gabriela has done‭; ‬scaling an intimate supper club to full restaurant operation‭, ‬but if you’ve met her‭, ‬you’ll know that she’s someone who refuses to compromise on the very elements that made her special in the first place‭, ‬the storytelling‭, ‬the personal touch‭, ‬the genuine warmth that transforms strangers into friends‭.‬

Do not leave if you haven’t sat at the chef’s pass and enjoyed Gabriela’s mille feuille‭ ‬—‭ ‬layers of crispy‭, ‬golden pastry with tangy soft cheese white chocolate ganache‭, ‬drizzled with South American homemade papaya sorbet‭.‬

This is a restaurant that proves the most compelling dining experiences emerge from passionate individuals who cook with their hearts on their sleeves and their grandmother’s recipes in their souls‭. ‬