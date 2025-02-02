Food Review: La Serre offers a slice of chic Paris with a modern edge in Dubai

Walking into La Serre feels like stepping into a chic Parisian café, but with a fresh, modern edge. The all-white interiors are sleek yet inviting, with intricate details that add just the right amount of old-world charm. It’s the kind of place where morning croissants turn into long, leisurely dinners, and every bite feels like a quick escape to France.

But let’s talk about the real reason we’re here — the food.

Classic Flavors, Elevated Execution

Tartare de Boeuf – A true Parisian staple, done just right. The cured beef is silky, the tartare sauce adds a creamy tang, and the homemade fries are golden, crispy, and downright addictive.

Burrata – A refreshing twist on the classic, with bursts of marinated cherry tomatoes, sweet raspberries, and crispy toasted brioche. The balance of flavours is spot on.

Cordon Bleu – Comfort food, but make it luxe. A golden-fried chicken breast stuffed with veal ham, Comté cheese, and mushroom duxelle, all drenched in a velvety Mornay sauce. Rich, crispy, and packed with umami.

Filet de Boeuf – The kind of dish that reminds you why French cuisine is legendary. Perfectly cooked, rich tenderloin, served with a deep, flavourful beef jus, shallot condiment, and a delicate potato terrine that’s as refined as it is indulgent.

The Sides That Steal the Show

•Mashed Potatoes with Truffle – Buttery, smooth, and infused with just the right amount of truffle. Silky, decadent, and impossible to resist. •Creamy Spinach – Velvety, rich, and the perfect companion to any main course. Proof that greens can be indulgent. Final Verdict La Serre isn't just about the food, it's about the experience. Whether you're stopping by for a morning pastry, a casual lunch, or a special dinner, the ambiance, flavours, and attention to detail make it feel like a little piece of Paris in the heart of Dubai. Would I return? Without a doubt. Would I order the truffle mash twice? No questions asked.