The invitation to the Flamingo Room comes‭, ‬misleadingly‭, ‬with a warning‭: ‬there are no flamingos‭. ‬None‭. ‬Not even a leg‭, ‬a feather‭,‬‭ ‬or a cocktail stick in the shape of one‭. ‬It’s a little like calling a place The Unicorn Grill and discovering they only serve goat‭.‬

Years ago‭, ‬on the roof of Kensington’s Roof Gardens‭, ‬London‭, ‬there really were flamingos‭ ‬—‭ ‬louche‭, ‬pink‭, ‬and faintly camp birds who looked as if they were waiting for Noël Coward to order a martini‭. ‬I had assumed‭, ‬in the way one does‭, ‬that they had retired to Dubai‭, ‬as so many Londoners do‭. ‬But no‭ ‬—‭ ‬they’ve decamped to Norfolk‭, ‬and the Flamingo Room must soldier on without them‭.‬

Happily‭, ‬what it lacks in avian mascot it more than makes up for in setting‭. ‬The restaurant sits in the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel‭, ‬a gleaming temple to leisure that overlooks a turtle lagoon‭. ‬Dining by water always does something to the soul‭; ‬it civilises you‭. ‬The terrace hums with a kind of relaxed‭, ‬choreographed chaos‭ ‬—‭ ‬the murmured flirtation of diners‭, ‬the clink of ice in tall glasses and the faint scent of grilled shellfish‭.‬

The menu reads like the collected works of Neptune and Bacchus‭ ‬—‭ ‬extensive to the point of alarm‭. ‬You wonder how any kitchen brigade can hold so many recipes in its collective head without a little divine intervention‭. ‬Yet‭, ‬what arrives is a sequence of small triumphs‭.‬

The truffle burrata was as indecently soft as a whispered compliment‭, ‬lounging beside a bed of mushrooms that smelt of autumn and money‭. ‬Crab and lobster croquettes‭, ‬crisp and golden‭, ‬collapsed on the tongue like a fond memory‭. ‬But the true stars were the‭ ‬tuna tartare‭ ‬—‭ ‬faultless‭, ‬ruby-red and clean‭ ‬—‭ ‬and a seabass carpaccio dressed in a citrus and honey vinaigrette that managed to taste both saintly and sinful‭.‬

For mains‭, ‬the mushroom lasagne‭ ‬—‭ ‬a vegetarian’s fever dream‭ ‬—‭ ‬was rich‭, ‬earthy‭, ‬and scandalously moreish‭. ‬The prawn platter arrived like a baroque painting of gluttony‭: ‬prawns the size of toddlers‭, ‬gleaming under butter and lemon‭. ‬The seabass with buttered leeks was simplicity incarnate‭ ‬—‭ ‬a reminder that restraint‭, ‬occasionally‭, ‬is the ultimate luxury‭.‬

And then came the Mozambique calamari‭. ‬Good God‭. ‬It landed like an opera finale‭: ‬squid heads smouldering in peri-peri‭, ‬tarragon‭,‬‭ ‬and roasted tomatoes‭, ‬with a heap of shoestring fries performing a joyful collapse into the juices below‭. ‬I’ve seen fewer dramatics at La Scala‭.‬

Dessert‭, ‬a flaming Baked Alaska that seemed to have been designed for Instagram and pyromaniacs‭, ‬drifted past every twenty minutes‭, ‬until resistance became futile‭. ‬We followed the procession inside and succumbed‭.‬

The Flamingo Room‭ ‬—‭ ‬for all its false advertising‭ ‬—‭ ‬is a rare and splendid thing in Dubai‭: ‬a restaurant with charm‭, ‬intelligence‭, ‬and the confidence to serve pleasure‭.‬

Go for the calamari‭, ‬stay for the lagoon‭, ‬and don’t ask for the birds‭. ‬They’re gone‭ ‬—‭ ‬but you won’t miss them‭. ‬Actually they may have never been there‭.‬