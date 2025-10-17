Restaurant Review: Demon Duck offers an unforgettable experience

Centred on its ‘faultless’ signature 14-day aged slow-roasted duck, the eatery is plenty to savour
Immediately upon entering Demon Duck, you know that what you’re about to experience will be special — but this far surpassed any expectations I may have had. We began the evening in the lounge area, which had a distinctly New York feel. Low lighting, a grand bar, and private conversations unfolding over small candlelit tables set the tone for the rest of the night.
As we moved into the main dining area for our meal, this feeling didn’t fade. At the centre of the room sat the open kitchen, radiating energy and rich aromas throughout the space, sparking our curiosity for what was to come.
We sat down and as you can imagine, were immediately drawn to the duck dishes on the menu — along with a few other enticing additions. First to arrive was the dim sum basket, a steaming assortment of flavours and textures from chicken and truffle fun guo to Hokkaido scallop siu mai. Alongside this, we enjoyed the wasabi prawn toast, which was utterly delectable, and the tangy, spicy bang bang chicken. These faultless starters truly whet our appetites and prepared us perfectly for the main event.
Of course, we chose the 14-day aged slow-roasted Demon Duck, served with their house-made duck sauce and a range of indulgent condiments. The accompaniments included crispy duck skin, wasabi mayo, and citrus-infused bao buns, alongside the classic shredded cucumber and green onion. To complement this, we also ordered the satay broccoli — an absolute must — and the Singaporean crunch bok choy.
After this journey of tastes and textures, a sweet finish was the only fitting conclusion to such a delightful meal. We opted for the matcha chocolate fondant, which did not disappoint — an explosion of rich dark chocolate balanced beautifully by delicate matcha notes.
The food wasn’t the only thing that made the evening memorable. Long after our last bite, we stayed chatting with the engaging and kind staff, who shared the story behind the food and the inspiration for the menu. This spot is truly perfect for an evening of inventive takes on Chinese classics in an elevated setting.