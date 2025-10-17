Immediately upon entering Demon Duck‭, ‬you know that what you’re about to experience will be special‭ ‬—‭ ‬but this far surpassed any expectations I may have had‭. ‬We began the evening in the lounge area‭, ‬which had a distinctly New York feel‭. ‬Low lighting‭, ‬a grand bar‭, ‬and private conversations unfolding over small candlelit tables set the tone for the rest of‭ ‬the night‭.‬

As we moved into the main dining area for our meal‭, ‬this feeling didn’t fade‭. ‬At the centre of the room sat the open kitchen‭, ‬radiating energy and rich aromas throughout the space‭, ‬sparking our curiosity for what was to come‭.‬

We sat down and as you can imagine‭, ‬were immediately drawn to the duck dishes on the menu‭ ‬—‭ ‬along with a few other enticing additions‭. ‬First to arrive was the dim sum basket‭, ‬a steaming assortment of flavours and textures from chicken and truffle fun guo to Hokkaido scallop siu mai‭. ‬Alongside this‭, ‬we enjoyed the wasabi prawn toast‭, ‬which was utterly delectable‭, ‬and the tangy‭, ‬spicy bang bang chicken‭. ‬These faultless starters truly whet our appetites and prepared us perfectly for the main event‭.‬

Of course‭, ‬we chose the 14-day aged slow-roasted Demon Duck‭, ‬served with their house-made duck sauce and a range of indulgent condiments‭. ‬The accompaniments included crispy duck skin‭, ‬wasabi mayo‭, ‬and citrus-infused bao buns‭, ‬alongside the classic shredded‭ ‬cucumber and green onion‭. ‬To complement this‭, ‬we also ordered the satay broccoli‭ ‬—‭ ‬an absolute must‭ ‬—‭ ‬and the Singaporean crunch bok choy‭.‬

After this journey of tastes and textures‭, ‬a sweet finish was the only fitting conclusion to such a delightful meal‭. ‬We opted for the matcha chocolate fondant‭, ‬which did not disappoint‭ ‬—‭ ‬an explosion of rich dark chocolate balanced beautifully by delicate matcha notes‭.‬

The food wasn’t the only thing that made the evening memorable‭. ‬Long after our last bite‭, ‬we stayed chatting with the engaging and kind staff‭,‬‭ ‬who shared the story behind the food and the inspiration for the menu‭. ‬This spot is truly perfect for an evening of inventive takes on Chinese classics in an elevated setting‭.‬