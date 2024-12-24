Renowned author and psychologist Diana Nuri inspires through life and work

Inspiring others with her story of resilience, hope, and finding purpose in life

"Hello, Diana! Thank you for joining us today. Let's start by getting to know you a little better. Can you tell us about your background and how your journey began?

Of course! I was born in a small town, but my family moved frequently, which gave me a lot of life experience early on. I think those constant changes shaped my ability to adapt and learn quickly. I now live in Dubai, where I balance my roles as a psychologist, an author, and a mother of two.

You've had such an interesting journey, earning degrees in economics, psychology, and philology. What inspired you to pursue these fields?

Initially, I followed a more traditional path by studying economics, but I quickly realized that it didn't fulfill me. I've always been curious about human behavior and emotions, which led me to psychology. Philology came naturally from my love for words and storytelling. Together, they've given me the tools to understand people, express myself creatively, and connect deeply with my audience.

You've written books that resonate deeply with readers. Where do you draw inspiration for your writing?

My inspiration comes from real life - my own experiences and those of the people around me. For example, I've worked with troubled teenagers and individuals dealing with depression. Their stories, resilience, and struggles taught me so much about the human condition. I channel these lessons into my books, hoping to inspire and uplift others.

Your books tackle profound topics like hope, resilience, and personal growth. What message do you aim to deliver to your readers?

My central message is this: no matter how difficult life gets, there's always a way forward. Bad times are temporary, and even in the darkest moments, there's hope. I want readers to feel seen, understood, and empowered to overcome their challenges.

Alongside writing, you also work as a psychologist. What areas do you specialize in, and who do you typically work with?

I specialise in motivational psychology and parenting. I work with business professionals seeking clarity and direction and parents navigating the challenges of raising children. Helping people find balance and purpose in their lives is incredibly fulfilling for me.

Balancing such a dynamic career with being a mother must be challenging. How do you manage it all?

It's definitely a juggling act! But my children are my biggest motivation. They inspire me to be better every day. I also believe in setting boundaries and making time for self-care. It's important to practice what I preach as a psychologist.

You've also mentioned doing volunteer psychological support. What motivates you to give back in this way?

I believe we all have a responsibility to contribute to our community. Volunteering allows me to use my skills to make a difference, whether it's helping a child process their emotions or guiding an adult through a difficult time. It's deeply rewarding to see how even small actions can create lasting change.

Diana, what's next for you? Do you have any exciting projects or goals on the horizon?

Yes! I'm currently working on a new book that explores the idea of resilience and finding joy in unexpected places. I am also preparing a series of lectures for parents on raising children from 0 to 15 years old. I describe not only the joys of motherhood but also the difficulties mothers have to face. There I will also describe methods of getting out of crises and conflicts, and how to build stronger connections with their children. I'm excited to continue growing and sharing my work with the world.

Lastly, Diana, what can you say about living in Dubai?

Three years ago, I arrived in Dubai with my mother, my child, and my dog, and a heart full of uncertainty (my husband joined us later). As I looked at this dazzling city, tears filled my eyes. I felt like a stranger, longing for a past life that was no longer there. Even though my loved ones were by my side, I couldn't shake the loneliness.

As days turned into months, I slowly adapted to the new culture and traditions, overcoming challenges along the way. Without even realising it, Dubai began to grow into my heart and soul. I found happiness here and a renewed drive to work harder and do better, inspired by the energy of those around me.

Dubai also became the birthplace of my little "desert flower," my daughter Lily. Living in this safe, clean, and vibrant city has left an unforgettable mark on my life. I love it deeply. For the first time, I stopped worrying about the safety of my family. I feel secure in the protective and supportive hands of this incredible place.

Dubai is more than just a city to me now—it’s home.

Thank you so much, Diana, for sharing your journey and insights with us today. It’s been a pleasure getting to know you better.

Thank you! It’s been a joy to share my story. I hope it inspires someone out there to keep going, no matter what life throws their way.

For more information about Diana Nuri, follow this link.

Disclaimer: This interview was not conducted by the Khaleej Times. The views expressed herein are solely those of the Interviewee and the interviewer and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or positions of Khaleej Times. Khaleej Times does not endorse or take responsibility for the content shared in this interview.