Remembering Atul Hegde: A visionary entrepreneur and the cherished voice of KT Luxe

Serial entrepreneur, digital media maverick and KT Luxe's trusted luxury voice, Atul Hegde passed away on July 7, leaving behind a void that will be deeply felt across the industry and by everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

To the wider business world, he was the pioneering founder of YAAP and one of India's most influential digital marketing visionaries. But within the pages of KT Luxe, Atul was a storyteller with impeccable taste, a connoisseur of the finer details and someone who understood that true luxury was never defined by a price tag, but by the stories that gave it meaning.

A legendary sneakerhead who effortlessly brought his personal style into corporate boardrooms, Atul wrote about lifestyle with the sharp eye of a digital pioneer and the heart of a true enthusiast. He had a rare ability to connect the global luxury landscape with Dubai's aspirational culture, making fashion feel both accessible and deeply relatable.

Yet, his greatest legacy lies in the warmth and generosity he extended to everyone around him. At KT Luxe, we mourn a brilliant contributor and celebrate an exceptional mentor and creative force whose vision for luxury storytelling will remain permanently woven into our fabric.