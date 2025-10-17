Reem Mall celebrates 10 days of Diwali festivities with activities and live performances

From exciting hands-on activities to live performances, Reem Mall’s Diwali celebrations will run from October 15 to 24

Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi’s premier destination for immersive entertainment and family experiences, is transforming its Main Atrium into a vibrant hub of colour and creativity for a spectacular Diwali celebration this October. Taking place at the ground floor main atrium, families can look forward to a full ten days of excitement from October 15 to 24, 2025, with fun happening daily from 2pm to 10pm.

Unleash creativity with art workshops

Reem Mall has lined up a fantastic selection of creative workshops perfect for all ages. Guests can get hands-on and show off their artistic side with traditional Diwali activities including mandala doodle art, rangoli bead art, arts and crafts workshops, and henna artists.

To join the workshops and art sessions, guests must simply present any Reem Mall receipt(s) totalling Dh250 at the activity registration desk.

Don’t miss the free live performances

While the workshops will be buzzing with activity, guests are encouraged to save a spot to witness the stunning themed entertainment over the weekend! Reem Mall will be hosting beautiful Diwali themed Performances that should not be missed.

These dazzling free performances are happening exclusively on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19 across three showtimes: 2:30pm, 4:30pm, and 7:30pm.

Bruce von Kaufmann, director of Reem Mall, commented: “We are delighted to share in the joy of Diwali this year. At Reem Mall, we remain committed to celebrating the diversity of cultures in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We’ve curated ten days of vibrant celebrations and experiences for all guests that allow families and friends of our community to come together, learn and take part in these festivities, and enjoy the spirit of this occasion.”

Reem Mall is Abu Dhabi’s premier destination for shopping, dining, and unparalleled entertainment. The mall is home to over 400 stores and 80 F&B concepts. The mall features unique anchors like the region’s largest snow park, Snow Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi’s only private screening experience at VOX Cinemas, and the UAE-exclusive gaming centre, CUBE Challenges.

Offering Abu Dhabi exclusives like Bloomingdale’s Beauty, Eataly and the largest selection of home furnishing brands in the capital, Reem Mall provides a unique experience for both residents and tourists. Its convenient location and comprehensive offering, anchored by Carrefour and leading international brands, establish it as the ultimate family and lifestyle destination in the capital.

Families are invited to bring their loved ones and immerse themselves in the spirit of Diwali, only at Reem Mall.

For more information, follow Reem Mall on social media or visit www.reemmall.ae.