Mumbai’s Rangilo Re Garba celebration is coming to Dubai for the first time

Mumbai’s popular Navratri celebration Rangilo Re is coming to Dubai for the first time, with Indian singer Parthiv Gohil leading the event.

The Garba celebration will take place at Sound Stage in Dubai Studio City on October 3. The 4.5-hour programme will feature Gohil performing with a live band and orchestra, alongside sets by DJ Buddha.

“Rangilo Re has been my home ground for 10 years, a place where music, tradition and people come together as one,” Gohil said.

“To now take that feeling beyond Mumbai for its first international debut is deeply special. We’re not just taking a show to the world, we’re taking a feeling with us.”

The evening will begin with DJ Buddha at 7pm, followed by Gohil’s first live set from 7.30pm to 9pm. After a short break and another DJ set, the singer will return to the stage from 9.30pm until 11pm.

The family-friendly event is open to experienced Garba dancers as well as newcomers, with no previous knowledge of the traditional dance required. Guests are also encouraged to wear Indian or Gujarati festive attire.

Vegetarian food will be available at the fully air-conditioned indoor venue, while free parking will be offered for up to 2,000 vehicles.

Gohil has worked across Gujarati folk, Indian classical, Bollywood, devotional, Sufi and contemporary music during a career spanning more than 30 years.

His Bollywood credits include Devdas, Saawariya, Heroes, Kisaan, Vaada Raha and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. He is particularly known for performing Yoon Shabnami from Saawariya.

He has also appeared on Coke Studio @ MTV and participated in the national unity project Phir Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

Through his production company Soul Sutra LLP, Gohil has worked on Gujarati films including Golkeri, Kutch Express and Jhamkudi. Kutch Express won Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values at India’s 70th National Film Awards.

Rangilo Re Dubai is presented by Marquee Global Events and NESCO Events. The Mumbai event is entering its 10th year.

“Dubai was a natural choice for Rangilo Re, a global city with a strong Indian diaspora that celebrates its roots with immense pride,” said Balakrishnan Balram, head of live events, concerts and IPs at NESCO Events.

“For the Gujarati diaspora, Garba is more than a festival, it is a connection to their roots, community and home.”

Event details