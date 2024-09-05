Raghavendra Rathore On bandhgalas, the design industry and AI

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:46 PM

It’s the gent’s imposing stature that is most striking when he walks into the Dubai Mall’s Blue Box Café by Tiffiny, his black outfit a contrast to the turquoise splashes around the place. Raghavendra Rathore is in a black bandhgala — a collared jacket that his eponymous menswear brand is most famous for.

As we order coffee on an early Sunday morning, the designer to the stars begins to explain his trip to the UAE this time around is to generate interest, conversations (and possibly partnerships) around tech in the design space. His clientele include Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Saif Ali Khan.

But his interest in innovation and design goes back decades, to his roots in the stately city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He is a member of the Jodhpur royal family, and his lineage can be traced back over 800 years. His family were natural trendsetters — his great-grandfather Sri Sardar Singh reportedly made the Jodhpur safa (headgear) and achkan (jacket) popular while his grand-aunt, Maharani Gayatri Devi was known for her gravitas and elegant style.

But it was more than the people who influenced Rathore. “I always feel that coming from a desert, you really invest in the future. You really don't go and start putting whatever resource you have [into] today, not knowing whether it’s going to rain and whether the crops are going to be okay; you invest in ideas that are going to fruitfully line up in the next five-six years,” he explains.

Temperature controlled

Which is why the tech that’s been called the most disruptive of our generation, artificial intelligence (AI), intrigues him so. He mulls over a bottle of perfume that could keep a fragrance at its optimal temperature. “[Thinking like this] is possible because I studied electronics and robotics very early in my life, and I really think AI is the best investment we [as the brand] have done. And we did it when the Google Glass had come out.”

This tech-driven thought process also led him to ask the question: How does one employ AI in a design house? “Imagine how it would be if Blade Runner was shot in 1920s in Jodhpur. The products will have to have aesthetics that are local,” he explains. But the tech will be world class.

“I always think that a cushion or a chair must remind you that you’ve been sitting for more than a minute and a half and that it’s time to get up and walk. I mean if a watch can do it, why can’t the furniture? Incorporating things which have a high health quotient and a high intelligence is very important [in lifestyle products],” he adds.

But he crinkles his nose as he considers adding these tech gizmos to clothes. “You can’t put intelligence on clothing. Of course, you can do some silly thing that will do this or that,” he says, “But lifestyle is an endless sea of possibilities.”

As Rathore contemplates the shape the sector will take, he explains that currently the brand is reinventing itself to position itself in lifestyle. “It’s moving away from clothing and classic bandhgalas...

“And as a techie, to be in this paradigm of AI is just a phenomenal advantage. And my teams are now looking up to me again like they used to earlier for this next phase of brand development. During the corporatisation phase, I gave them independence, but now they need somebody who can visualise something that’s not there.”

And while the Jetsons- or Back to the Future II-like responsive gadgets might be a while in the making, the forward-thinking designer has already honed in on some uses for the AI that are available today. “AI is a bouncing board,” he explains, adding that for design, his firm uses software like Flux AI. “When you give a command to create something, first, the AI needs to know who you are and understand the guardrails of the brand aesthetics. You need coders to build that profile for you. Every time you're designing a new look like we are for a cricket team right now, it will give you hundreds of options in a couple of seconds, but eventually the designer has to pick up and create the look,” he says.

“But what research you would do in three days, it’s being done in a fraction of the time. We use AI at a very early stage, which is [while looking at] aesthetics and design. “For example, when we do interior work for hotels. When we are designing floor plan, the exact size and the cutting of the baton or whatever it is, is done in 30 seconds, and it’s the perfect size. You don't need the person to go to the physical location and measure anymore.”

“I think everybody will be doing this in the year or so,” he adds.