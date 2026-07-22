Radhika Das brings first ever UAE live show to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Internationally acclaimed artist and spiritual teacher Radhika Das is set to make his UAE debut with a live performance at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on September 20.



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Unlike a traditional concert, Radhika Das' performances are built around an ancient call-and-response vocal tradition, encouraging the audience to sing, listen and become part of the experience. Organisers say each performance evolves differently, shaped by the energy of those attending.

Based in London, Radhika Das has spent the past 15 years sharing ancient musical traditions with audiences in more than 30 countries. What began as intimate gatherings has grown into sold out performances in theatres and concert halls around the world.

"This tour is inspired by the growing hunger for something deeper," Radhika Das said.

"A collective yearning for real connection, peace in the world, and purpose with devotion. Dubai is a city that brings people together from every corner of the world, and that is exactly what this music does. There is something profoundly moving about standing in a room with thousands of people and watching them arrive at the same place through the power of music."

The show will feature a live band blending traditional instruments with contemporary sounds, creating what organisers describe as an experience that moves between meditative moments and energetic musical celebrations.

The event is presented by Blu Blood and Fire Water Earth Productions, with the support of Dubai Calendar.

"Bringing him to Dubai for the very first time is a moment we are incredibly proud of," said Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, Managing Director and CEO of Blu Blood. "What Radhika Das does, through the ancient power of transformative sound, is bring people together in the most profound way."

Tickets start from Dh150 and are available through District.