Puma launches floating football pitch - The Fearless Arena Jumeirah
Global sports brand Puma recently collaborated with Dubai Sports Council to create a unique floating football pitch off the shore of iconic Palm Jumeirah.
As a part of Dubai's 30x30 initiative, The Fearless Arena brings the beloved game of football from the stadium to the sea with the aim of inspiring and encouraging people to be active and bring the community together to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience.
Every element of the pitch from its bold graphic design to the structural layout embodies Puma's Generation Fearless campaign; where being fearless is all about being yourself, backing yourself, and staying loyal to your own style. When you're fearless, you see nothing but potential in every moment, every action, whatever you do, do you.
The Fearless Arena is located on the water at Club Vista Mare surrounded by a breathtaking Dubai skyline and beautiful beach. Teams are welcome to reserve the venue free of charge for a five-a-side game by booking at Puma.com. The pitch is available for one-hour slots until November 27, from 8 am - 10 pm. For each game, all players will be provided with Puma's new ultra and future 1.4 football boots to play in during their time on the pitch.
Usain Bolt, brand ambassador of Puma and world record holder visited the arena on November 21 alongside high-profile names such as Felix Streng, paralympic athlete, Esteve Calzada, chief commercial officer at City Football Group and former Cameroon football player Patrick M'Boma, who together enjoyed a friendly game under the sun.
In order to involve a wide range of age groups, including the tiniest football enthusiasts, Puma has also partnered with Manchester City Academy, GEMS, and CB Football Management to develop fun games and youth tournaments throughout the duration of the event.
Since the reveal of the arena on @PUMAME the response has been incredible, and bookings have almost sold out. Be sure to book your session soon for a chance to play on The Fearless Arena.