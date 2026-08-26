Can luxury make you happier? The psychology behind expensive purchases

As someone who chased expensive cars throughout my twenties and early thirties‭, ‬I have spent a large part of my life thinking about the relationship between wealth‭, ‬status and happiness‭. ‬In those early days‭, ‬if you had told me I relied too heavily on luxury‭, ‬I would have told you no‭, ‬I just had good taste‭. ‬I loved the sound of a beautifully made engine‭, ‬the design‭, ‬the engineering and the feeling of sitting behind the wheel of something that represented years of craftsmanship‭. ‬I still do‭. ‬There is nothing wrong with appreciating beautiful things‭, ‬and I still believe working hard to enjoy them is something worth celebrating‭. ‬However‭, ‬what I would not have admitted then is that those cars were also a way of signalling to the world that I had something other people did not‭. ‬In turn‭, ‬the driving force behind that message was a much more painful one‭: ‬I was paralysed by imposter syndrome‭, ‬and the cars helped me manage that insecurity‭.‬

What was I really buying‭?‬

Because of the meaning I had attached to those cars‭, ‬I became far more invested in wanting them than I realised‭. ‬I could spend months researching a model‭, ‬configuring it‭, ‬reading about it and imagining what it would feel like to own it‭. ‬In my mind‭, ‬the purchase was never really about the car‭. ‬It was about the person I imagined I would become once I had it‭: ‬more confident‭, ‬more secure and‭, ‬ultimately‭, ‬more worthy‭. ‬I believed that if I could just have that car‭, ‬I would finally stop worrying‭. ‬But when I bought‭ ‬it‭, ‬the underlying insecurity remained‭. ‬The car provided excitement and pleasure‭, ‬but it could not resolve the fear underneath‭ ‬it‭. ‬Eventually the feeling returned and‭, ‬almost without noticing‭, ‬I began looking towards the next purchase‭. ‬I was not simply buying objects‭, ‬I was buying imagined versions of myself‭.‬

What is the psychology‭ ‬of luxury‭?‬

Luxury objects can become psychologically powerful because they can represent far more than their practical function‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬a watch can represent achievement‭, ‬a house can represent security while a car can represent status or belonging‭. ‬None of this is inherently unhealthy‭, ‬human beings have always used symbolism to communicate where they believe they belong‭. ‬The important‭ ‬distinction is whether we are enjoying an object for what it is‭, ‬or whether we are asking it to change how we feel about ourselves‭. ‬Buying a beautiful watch because you love watches is very different from buying one because you believe it will finally make‭ ‬you feel successful‭. ‬Wealth can complicate this further because it can remove the natural limits around desire‭. ‬When something‭ ‬is difficult to afford‭, ‬there is time to think‭, ‬anticipate and reconsider‭. ‬When money is effectively unlimited‭, ‬those brakes can‭ ‬disappear‭.‬

When does luxury become‭ ‬a problem‭?‬

At Paracelsus Recovery‭, ‬we see the extreme end of this pattern in opulomania‭, ‬a term we use to describe the compulsive drive towards luxury and acquisition as a way of managing emotional distress‭. ‬Opulomania is the far end of the spectrum‭, ‬but the longer I‭ ‬have worked in this field‭, ‬the more I have come to believe that the spectrum itself is important‭. ‬Most of us have‭, ‬at some point‭, ‬used consumption to influence how we feel‭. ‬We might buy something after a difficult period because we feel we deserve it‭, ‬spend money when we are bored or anxious‭, ‬or upgrade something because we want to feel that we are progressing‭. ‬None of this automatically represents a problem‭. ‬But the warning sign is when the object becomes responsible for providing something emotionally that we cannot provide for ourselves‭. ‬We are using an external stimulus to change our internal state‭, ‬rather than allowing ourselves to experience and understand what we are actually feeling‭. ‬The danger is that this can gradually alienate us from ourselves‭. ‬Instead of dealing with unhappiness‭, ‬we give ourselves another hit of excitement‭, ‬status or anticipation‭. ‬The feeling may disappear temporarily‭, ‬but the underlying problem remains‭, ‬and we become increasingly practised at escaping it‭. ‬This is ultimately what makes compulsive luxury so dangerous‭. ‬It is not simply that we can spend too much money‭, ‬it is that we can become dependent on‭ ‬objects to regulate emotions that we have never learned to regulate ourselves‭.‬

What can we do about it‭?‬

I still appreciate expensive cars‭, ‬and have no interest in pretending that I have transcended materialism‭. ‬What has changed is how I respond to wanting‭. ‬I am less interested in whether I can afford something and more interested in why I want it‭. ‬If the answer is that I want the object because I genuinely appreciate it‭, ‬that is one thing‭. ‬If I recognise that I am reaching for it because I want to feel more successful‭, ‬secure‭, ‬attractive or worthy‭, ‬I try not to immediately act on that feeling‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬I try‭ ‬to lean into it‭, ‬i.e‭., ‬I allow myself to feel the insecurity or anxiety that I might previously have tried to purchase my way out of‭. ‬These days‭, ‬I try to befriend those feelings rather than treating them as problems that need to disappear‭. ‬For me‭, ‬that is‭ ‬the healthiest relationship with luxury‭: ‬not learning to want nothing‭, ‬but learning that I do not need to buy my way out of how‭ ‬I feel‭. ‬In doing so‭, ‬I have found that I can‭, ‬paradoxically‭, ‬appreciate luxury far more than ever before‭. ‬