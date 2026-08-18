Prime Inspections & Snagging to launch prime inspections, its own snagging and booking app

Built in-house by Prime Inspections & Snagging's own engineering team, the platform is set to launch later this year as more Dubai buyers turn to third party inspection before accepting property handover

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Prime Inspections & Snagging, a RERA-certified property inspection firm based in Business Bay, Dubai, has announced the forthcoming launch of prime inspections, its own snagging application and online booking portal, built in-house and due to go live later this year.

Engineer Mohammed Nadeem Maldar, the firm's engineering manager, said the platform will take property owners from the initial booking of an inspection through to receiving a documented defect report.

A qualified civil engineer, Nadeem has spent more than 12 years working across engineering projects and property inspection in the UAE. He is a DM (Dubai Municipality)-registered engineer and a member of the Society of Engineers (SOE) - a background that shapes how the wider inspection team is trained through Prime Academy, the company's in-house training programme.

Engineering and customer centric approach is what defines the same standard applied whether an inspector is checking a villa, apartment or commercial property.

"Our goal is to give property owners a more convenient way to book an inspection, stay informed throughout the process, and access professional inspection services through a seamless digital experience," Nadeem said.

The announcement comes at a point of unusual volume in the local market. With 65,000 apartments and 12,500 villas expected to enter the Dubai market before the end of 2026, a large number of buyers are set to take possession of newly completed homes within a short window across the city, Nadeem says buyers are increasingly choosing third party inspection before handover.

The engineering manager says the real difference comes down to who is doing the assessment. A real estate agent can give a general sense of a property and its finishes, but a snagging inspection is different: it's carried out by engineers using tools like thermal imaging cameras and moisture meters to find defects a visual walkthrough would miss.

Off-plan sales have driven much of this demand. For buyers purchasing remotely, investing rather than occupying immediately, or financing through a mortgage, a third party inspection report is increasingly the reference point for confirming a property's condition before funds are released or a resale is finalised.

Buyers typically have a defined window to report defects under a developer's standard 1 year warranty, known as the Defects Liability Period (DLP). That creates 2 key points where inspection matters most: a pre-handover inspection, carried out before a buyer takes possession, and a DLP inspection, carried out shortly before that 1 year warranty expires - using thermal inspections and other checks to detect issues such as moisture ingress, wiring faults and poor workmanship before the window to report them closes.

"Technology should make the property inspection process much easier for the client, without ever compromising the quality of engineering assessment," he said.

Prime Inspections, which the company says is the first snagging application built in-house by a UAE property inspection provider, is designed to structure how defects are identified, documented and tracked through to resolution. The accompanying booking portal will let clients submit property details, choose an inspection type, schedule an appointment and track their report from booking through to the final defect list eliminating the back-and-forth that typically sits between an initial enquiry and a confirmed site visit.

Engineering-led inspections, UAE-wide

The firm's services include new handover snagging, resale property inspection, contractor work inspection, renovation inspection, complete building inspection, water leakage inspection, thermal inspection and pool inspection, alongside de-snagging inspections that verify previously reported defects have been rectified before an owner accepts a property.

Assessments cover architectural, civil, mechanical, electrical, HVAC and plumbing elements, using thermal imaging cameras, moisture meters, borescopes and electrical testing equipment to identify concealed defects - moisture ingress, substandard workmanship, electrical faults, thermal irregularities and early signs of water leakage. Photographic reports are issued within 24 hours of the inspection.

Demand comes from several directions: end-users taking possession of an off-plan purchase, investors protecting rental yield, landlords documenting condition between tenancies, and buyers third party checks before completing a resale purchase.

The firm carries out property and villa inspections across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, covering apartments, villas, townhouses and commercial units. As the UAE property market matures, third party technical assessment is expected to play a growing role, with buyers and investors increasingly commissioning their own reports before accepting a handover or completing a resale transaction.

For more information about Prime Inspections & Snagging, contact:

Phone: +971 50 602 1830

Email: connect@primeinspections.ae

Website: www.primeinspections.ae

Address: The Binary By Omniyat - 1914-203 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates