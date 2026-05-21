Primark opens third Dubai store at Mall of the Emirates

Following the launches of its Dubai Mall and Mirdif stores earlier this year, Primark is opening another Dubai branch today, May 21.

The new branch will officially open at 3 pm inside Mall of the Emirates, with the brand announcing the launch on its social media pages earlier this week.

Where is the new store?

Shoppers will be able to find the new Primark branch on:

Ground floor, Entrance A

Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Opening time: 3pm on May 21

The opening follows strong demand at the retailer’s first two UAE locations.

Crowds continue across Dubai

Khaleej Times staff noticed that queues were still forming at Primark’s City Centre Mirdif branch as recently as last week, more than a month after the store officially opened on April 9, 2026.

Before that, Primark’s Dubai Mall debut on March 26, 2026 drew massive crowds, with queues stretching hundreds of metres as shoppers rushed to visit the retailer’s first UAE outlet.

The brand’s growing popularity in Dubai was further highlighted back in April when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a surprise visit to the Dubai Mall branch.

Why is Primark attracting attention?

Known globally for its affordable fashion, beauty products, accessories and homeware, Primark has long been a staple for many European shoppers travelling abroad.

Its arrival in the UAE has sparked strong interest among residents, particularly shoppers familiar with the brand from the UK and Europe, as well as first-time visitors curious about the retailer’s low-price model.

The new Mall of the Emirates opening marks the brand’s third Dubai location in less than two months.