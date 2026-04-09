Dubai: Second Primark store opens; long queues in Mirdif

Just shortly after its debut at Dubai Mall drew massive crowds, Primark’s second UAE store has officially opened, and shoppers are already lining up.

The new branch at City Centre Mirdif opened its doors on April 9 at 10 am, with long queues forming outside early in the morning, echoing scenes from the brand’s first launch.

Videos shared online show crowds gathering ahead of opening, with live music and in-store performances setting the tone for the launch. The opening also featured a performance by percussionist Rodolphe Manoukian.

Royal visit ahead of second opening

The buzz around the brand comes just a day after a high-profile visit.

On April 8, shoppers at Dubai Mall were met with a surprise as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Primark’s first UAE store.

Customers paused mid-shopping as the Dubai Ruler toured the space alongside officials.

Photos shared on Primark’s official social media showed him walking through the aisles, cane in hand, as staff and visitors looked on.

Crowds continue

Primark’s first UAE store, which opened on March 26, saw queues stretching up to 500 metres, with heavy footfall throughout its first week. That momentum appears to be continuing in Mirdif City Center.

The retailer, known for its affordable fashion, beauty products and homeware, has built a strong following globally, particularly among European shoppers, and is now seeing similar demand in the UAE.

A third store is expected to open at Mall of the Emirates in May, as part of its ongoing expansion in Dubai.