Primark confirms Mall of the Emirates opening date: Dubai’s third store set for big launch

After making its long‑awaited UAE debut at Dubai Mall and then speeding into City Centre Mirdif, the cult‑favourite budget retailer is now putting down roots at one of Dubai’s most popular shopping destinations.

Mall of the Emirates (MOE) has finally confirmed what shoppers have been asking for months: Primark is all set to open at MOE on May 21, with the grand opening countdown officially on.

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Primark Mall of the Emirates: Opening details

Primark ME and retail partner Alshaya Group have announced that the new Mall of the Emirates store will open on May 21, 3pm, with a social media reel inviting shoppers with the message “Hello, you are invited.”

The launch was teased on Instagram, with the caption “Mall of the Emirates fans… you asked, we listened! The grand opening countdown starts now,” confirming the long‑awaited arrival of the budget fashion giant at one of Dubai’s most iconic locations.

Placed within Mall of the Emirates’ wider Dh5 billion redevelopment, the new Primark will be part of a line‑up that also includes brands such as Skims and Ulta Beauty, positioning the store as a key anchor in the mall’s 'Mall of New Possibilities' expansion.

Shoppers can expect Primark’s signature mix of affordable fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle products, mirroring the offer that has drawn huge crowds at the brand’s first two UAE openings.

Third Primark in the UAE

The Mall of the Emirates opening marks Primark’s third store in the UAE, rounding off a rapid three‑site rollout across Dubai in partnership with Alshaya Group and Majid Al Futtaim.

The Irish retailer had originally confirmed it would enter the Dubai market with three flagship locations in 2026: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif, all positioned in high‑footfall destinations.

Industry reports have highlighted that Primark is using Dubai as a key regional hub, choosing to debut not with a single trial store but with three large‑format spaces across the city’s biggest malls.

The Mall of the Emirates branch is expected to serve residents and tourists across Al Barsha, Dubai Marina and the wider Sheikh Zayed Road stretch, complementing the downtown and residential areas covered by its first two locations.

What shoppers can expect on May 21

While full in‑store opening‑day programming is yet to be revealed, earlier openings at Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif featured large crowds, opening‑time countdowns and promotional activity, suggesting a similarly buzzing atmosphere on May 21.

Even before the MOE doors open, shoppers have been filling the comments with excitement and requests, asking for the brand to branch out beyond Dubai. Residents have already started dropping in comments like “Here also in Abu Dhabi pls,” hoping the value fashion giant will make its way to the capital next.

So, if the reaction to the first two launches is anything to go by, expect queues, overflowing baskets and a full social media takeover when Primark Mall of the Emirates officially opens on May 21.