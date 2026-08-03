Planning a trip? Real life 'The Odyssey' filming locations for your bucket list

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has not only reignited interest in Homer's epic, it is also inspiring travellers to visit the real landscapes that brought the story to life on screen.

Rather than relying heavily on studio sets, the Oscar-winning director filmed across some of the world's most striking natural and historical locations, including Greece, Sicily, Morocco, Iceland and Scotland. The result is a cinematic journey through ancient castles, volcanic coastlines, secluded beaches and centuries-old settlements that fans can now experience for themselves.

Here are some of the real life The Odyssey filming locations you can add to your travel bucket list.

Voidokilia Beach & Nestor's Cave, Peloponnese, Greece

The Peloponnese served as one of the film's most important backdrops, with scenes filmed at the famous Voidokilia Beach, Nestor's Cave and the medieval Methoni Castle.

Known for its turquoise waters, archaeological sites and rugged coastline, the region offers visitors a chance to explore some of Greece's most iconic landscapes while retracing Odysseus' legendary journey.

The cave of Polyphemus the Cyclops, where Odysseus blinds the giant before escaping. Nearby Voidokilia Beach also serves as the setting for the shipwreck sequence

Sicily, Italy

Christopher Nolan filmed across both western and eastern Sicily, capturing the island's dramatic coastline and volcanic scenery.

Favignana, off Sicily's western coast, features crystal clear waters and rocky cliffs that helped create some of the film's island sequences. In eastern Sicily, the volcanic landscapes and views around Taormina and the nearby Aeolian Islands added another layer to the mythical adventure.

Doubles as Ithaca, with the island's fortress serving as Odysseus' palace and homecoming.

Marrakech and Aït Benhaddou, Morocco

Morocco's ancient architecture and desert landscapes were transformed into the city of Troy for the film.

Production took place around Marrakech, Essaouira, Ouarzazate and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Aït Benhaddou, a fortified village that has appeared in numerous Hollywood productions including Gladiator and Game of Thrones.

Recreated Troy, including the Trojan Horse and the city's final moments after the war.

Iceland

Iceland's dramatic black sand beaches, volcanic terrain and winding rivers provided some of The Odyssey's most otherworldly visuals.

The country's raw natural beauty has long attracted filmmakers, and visitors can explore lava fields, waterfalls and geothermal landscapes that feel almost mythical.

The black sand beaches and volcanic landscapes become Hades (the Underworld), where Odysseus seeks the prophet Tiresias.

Moray Coast, Scotland

Scotland also features prominently in the film, particularly the Moray Coast, where Findlater Castle and nearby beaches created a rugged backdrop for several scenes.

The dramatic cliffside ruins overlooking the North Sea remain one of Scotland's most picturesque historic landmarks and are accessible to visitors throughout the year.

A growing trend in film tourism

Film inspired travel continues to grow as fans seek to experience the real locations behind their favourite movies and television shows.

According to luxury travel company Matt Concierge, which recently highlighted the destinations featured in The Odyssey, many travellers are increasingly looking for personalised itineraries that combine cinematic locations with cultural experiences and luxury stays.

"Film has an extraordinary ability to make people want to experience a destination for themselves, but our clients are rarely looking for a conventional sightseeing trip," said Matthieu Schon, founder of Matt Concierge.

"They want to explore privately, comfortably and in a way that feels completely personal. With the right planning, the landscapes behind The Odyssey can become an exceptional journey in their own right."