Plan your weekend: 6 things to do in Dubai

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature
The largest celebration of the written and spoken word in the region, is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 6, 2024 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City. The festival features home-grown talent, author interactions, literary debates, workshops, and various events. Notable participants include Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch, meditation expert Gelong Thubten, and UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi. The festival encompasses diverse topics from pop culture to psychology, AI to history, and offers activities for all ages, including a murder mystery dinner, TikTok Book Award Ceremony, and LitFest AfterHours. The closing concert features Emirati singer Rashes Al Nuaimi.
Victor Tsoi
Victor Tsoi, founder of the influential Russian rock band Kino, is honoured in a tribute concert at Zabeel Theatre on February 3. Tsoi's impact on the genre in the Soviet states is highlighted, showcasing his musical talent and narrating his rise to fame in the eighties. The Victor Tsoi memory programme is a unique opportunity to move back in time and feel like you are at a live concert of a Russian rock legend. Tickets starting from Dh175
WrestleFest
WrestleFest at PopCon ME, taking place from February 2-4 at SkyDive Dubai, features world champions in wrestling matches, providing entertainment with powerful moves and showcasing strength and skills. The event includes renowned fighters and promises an action-packed spectacle. Single day pass: AED99, Three-day pass: AED250
Samundari Khazana Festival
India Palace hosts the Samundari Khazana Festival, an exclusive foodie fiesta from January 1 to February 15, offering a limited-edition menu of seafood delicacies infused with Indian spices. The menu includes lobster biryani, a platter with whole lobster, peppered calamari, prawn fritters, tandoori fish tikka, and more.
Marvel Universe Live!
Iconic Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects will captivate and transport audiences across the universe from the fantastical Savage Land to New York City and beyond. Spider-Man’s dynamic aerial stunts along with Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be on display in the ultimate race against time to save mankind. At Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, until February 4.
Ripe Market
This weekend marks the return of Dubai's beloved Ripe Market to Academy Park, offering a diverse range of vendors and activities. Originating in 2011 as a hub for organic produce, the market has evolved into a community favourite. Now featuring local businesses offering handmade jewellery, clothing, cosmetics, and more. Indulge in various food stands and bring the kids for activities like a petting zoo, skate park, and E-Kart track. Don't miss out as the market unfolds every weekend throughout the winter season. Saturday & Sunday. At Academy Park, Dubai Police Academy.
In a dynamic workplace, it's imperative that you talk in specifics in your bio-data
Priyanka Sengar started Women First Jobs in the UAE with an intention to create more opportunities for women at the workplace
Ali Jadallah on the grim reality of covering war
It stands not merely as a piece of cloth but as an unbroken thread weaving its story, with each thread representing the enduring spirit of the Palestinian people in their quest for freedom
Discover the dream rides of UAE residents
What the rise of internet sensation Orhan Awatramani says about the dynamics of Indian Celebrity culture and audience preferences
Haifa Beseisso talks about the realities of brand-led collaborations, shadow-banning on social media and how she manages to speak up in a world that tries to silence her voice
The founder of the South Asian Community for Representation, Engagement and Development at NYUAD and host of the podcast 'What's Brown Got To Do With It', talks about dismantling stereotypes about the brown identity