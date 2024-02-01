Plan your weekend: 6 things to do in Dubai

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 6:43 PM

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

The largest celebration of the written and spoken word in the region, is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 6, 2024 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City. The festival features home-grown talent, author interactions, literary debates, workshops, and various events. Notable participants include Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch, meditation expert Gelong Thubten, and UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi. The festival encompasses diverse topics from pop culture to psychology, AI to history, and offers activities for all ages, including a murder mystery dinner, TikTok Book Award Ceremony, and LitFest AfterHours. The closing concert features Emirati singer Rashes Al Nuaimi.

Victor Tsoi

Victor Tsoi, founder of the influential Russian rock band Kino, is honoured in a tribute concert at Zabeel Theatre on February 3. Tsoi's impact on the genre in the Soviet states is highlighted, showcasing his musical talent and narrating his rise to fame in the eighties. The Victor Tsoi memory programme is a unique opportunity to move back in time and feel like you are at a live concert of a Russian rock legend. Tickets starting from Dh175

WrestleFest

WrestleFest at PopCon ME, taking place from February 2-4 at SkyDive Dubai, features world champions in wrestling matches, providing entertainment with powerful moves and showcasing strength and skills. The event includes renowned fighters and promises an action-packed spectacle. Single day pass: AED99, Three-day pass: AED250

Samundari Khazana Festival

India Palace hosts the Samundari Khazana Festival, an exclusive foodie fiesta from January 1 to February 15, offering a limited-edition menu of seafood delicacies infused with Indian spices. The menu includes lobster biryani, a platter with whole lobster, peppered calamari, prawn fritters, tandoori fish tikka, and more.

Marvel Universe Live!

Iconic Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects will captivate and transport audiences across the universe from the fantastical Savage Land to New York City and beyond. Spider-Man’s dynamic aerial stunts along with Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be on display in the ultimate race against time to save mankind. At Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, until February 4.

Ripe Market

This weekend marks the return of Dubai's beloved Ripe Market to Academy Park, offering a diverse range of vendors and activities. Originating in 2011 as a hub for organic produce, the market has evolved into a community favourite. Now featuring local businesses offering handmade jewellery, clothing, cosmetics, and more. Indulge in various food stands and bring the kids for activities like a petting zoo, skate park, and E-Kart track. Don't miss out as the market unfolds every weekend throughout the winter season. Saturday & Sunday. At Academy Park, Dubai Police Academy.