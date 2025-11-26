PizzaExpress opens new restaurant at Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai

PizzaExpress UAE has officially opened its newest restaurant at Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai, bringing its iconic pizzas, beloved Dough Balls, family-friendly setting, and signature social dining experience to one of Dubai’s most accessible and fast-growing neighbourhoods.

Perfectly located for residents of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Victory Heights, Motor City, Sports City, JVT, JVC, and nearby communities, the new PizzaExpress offers a convenient and welcoming dining destination right at their doorstep. Set away from the city’s high-traffic zones, the venue provides ample free parking and hassle-free access, making it an ideal go-to spot for relaxed dining without the stress of long drives or congestion.

The opening further strengthens PizzaExpress UAE’s growth across the Emirates, reinforcing its commitment to creating delicious dining experiences where guests can enjoy great food, great music, and great moments—together.

“We’re delighted to welcome PizzaExpress Live to Four Points by Sheraton Production City,” said Nitin Makhijani, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai. “This new restaurant is more than just a dining spot—it’s designed to be a vibrant hub for the nearby communities.”

Guests can enjoy PizzaExpress’ elevated menu, featuring bold new dishes alongside timeless favourites—from the indulgent Queen Margherita topped with creamy burrata, to the hearty Beef Lasagne, and the always-popular Golden Caramel Dough Balls.

With its modern interiors, warm hospitality, and signature open-kitchen design, PizzaExpress Live at Four Points by Sheraton Production City is set to become the neighbourhood’s favourite hangout for hotel guests and local residents alike.

The opening also follows the launch of the PE Club, PizzaExpress’ new digital loyalty app that instantly rewards guests and unlocks exclusive benefits across all UAE locations.