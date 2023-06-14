Pioneering the Eco-Friendly Dry Cleaning and Laundry in UAE
Leading the way in efficiency and environmental preservation, Richa Gupte, General Manager, 5àsec, unveils how the brand is providing innovative solutions for your wardrobe
5àsec is a world-leading dry cleaning and laundry service provider with over 1,800 stores in more than 30 countries. With a history dating back to 1968, 5àsec revolutionised the industry by offering affordable and accessible services without compromising quality. Today, the company serves over 110,000 customers daily, employing the best treatments and proprietary solutions to ensure superior textile care outcomes.
Committed to sustainability, 5àsec takes responsibility for the environmental impact of its operations. The company has implemented initiatives to reduce plastic waste, protect water sources, ensure worker safety, and minimise energy and water consumption. By promoting greener technologies and using eco-friendly alternatives, such as the 5aqua cleaning technology and PERC-free dry cleaning process, 5àsec prioritises efficiency while safeguarding the environment.
In addition to serving individual customers, 5àsec collaborates with renowned luxury brands in fashion, jewellery, and watchmaking across Europe and the UAE. In Dubai, the company provides comprehensive textile care services through strategically located large stores in Marina and Jumeirah, ensuring citywide coverage.
5àsec not only focuses on sustainability but also prioritises the well-being of its employees. The company emphasises workplace safety through training programmes and regular equipment monitoring. Moreover, 5àsec invests in talent development by providing mandatory internal training to enhance skills, create a motivating work environment, and boost overall performance.
Dedicating to its rich history, commitment to sustainability, and employee well-being, Richa Gupte, General Manager, 5àsec highlights how the brand continues to set the standard for dry cleaning and laundry services worldwide.
Your company has a unique name 5àsec. Are we pronouncing it right? What is the story behind the name?
The brand is pronounced Cinq à sec (saank-a-sec). It’s a French word that means '5 to dry'. It comes from the five pricing levels in use back then. Once we had a customer call us enquiring if we do clean in five seconds. Maybe someday - shortly with AI-empowered technology.
Tell us more about its origin, evolution, and finding its niche in the United Arab Emirates.
5àsec boasts a global presence, operating over 1800 shops and employing nearly 7000 individuals, serving a staggering number of over 110,000 customers daily. Founded in 1968, this French franchising network has a rich and extensive history, firmly establishing itself in the industry of cleaning and ironing clothes.
In 2019, we proudly inaugurated our first 5àsec flagship store in the UAE, strategically located at Dubai Marina. While we enjoyed the advantage of a recognized brand, we devoted ourselves to diligent work in order to devise customized processes and cutting-edge technology that aligned with our customers' lifestyle preferences and requirements. The overwhelmingly positive response from our clientele was immensely satisfying, as they effectively became our brand ambassadors, propelling the swift expansion of our services throughout Dubai.
The residents of the UAE consistently seek out the finest quality in all aspects of their lives, whether it be footwear, automobiles, textiles, or residences. 5àsec perfectly catered to the market's demands. Having lived in this country for approximately five years now, I can confidently assert that it is a haven for those who are willing to take calculated risks. At 5àsec, we boldly embrace these risks to safeguard our customers' cherished possessions, such as wedding gowns, white garments, shoes, belts, and much more. Armed with the necessary expertise, we ensure their maintenance to the highest standards.
5àsec has a strong presence in the UAE. What partnership have you established and where customers can find your locations?
5àsec caters to the hospitality industry, fashion industry, and more. We have witnessed continuous shifts in trends from direct customers, which needs constant fine-tuning. We offer a range of speciality services, such as fur cleaning, wedding dress preservation, and even shoe care, bag care, and alterations.
We serve all of Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets. We are just a call or click away. We have strategically selected our physical locations at Dubai Marina, Sunset Mall in Jumeirah, and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
We are in the process of opening two more stores this year, which will be announced soon.
Please tell us about your journey in the laundry business and your initial apprehensions that were particularly memorable or challenging.
"A leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way." It's a quote by John C. Maxwell.
This industry was relatively unfamiliar to me, although we all understand how laundry works. However, it was crucial for me to fully immerse myself in the brand and embrace its goals and mission to drive it forward.
In January 2018, I had the opportunity to visit 5àsec stores in France, where I developed a curiosity to learn about the engineering and science behind the cleaning process. After personally experiencing the intricacies of the cleaning industry, I felt confident and motivated to take the lead in introducing it to the UAE market.
Drawing on my previous experience as an Operations Leader in well-established companies such as FedEx and Amazon, I had an advantage in quickly establishing the business in a market that was once again new to me. However, I did face several challenges during the initial stages. 5àsec, being a French group and a global leader with 50 years of presence in 30 countries, encountered hurdles in adapting the business model and diversifying the product and service offerings to cater to the already advanced UAE market. Nevertheless, I must admit that the UAE proved to be a fertile ground where any new business can thrive and prosper, provided you have a clear vision and the determination to work towards it. The UAE offers a robust legal system and world-class infrastructure and technology, and we faced no obstacles from any regulatory bodies. In fact, everything progressed swiftly and smoothly.
What factors enabled 5asec to thrive in the competitive laundry market in UAE? What unique qualities set 5asec apart and stay ahead in the market?
Across the globe, companies have been working on new trends in the laundry industry and making technological breakthroughs to demonstrate their leadership in this sector. They are focusing on products with better performance in areas of smart digital technology and washing efficiency while also promoting healthy laundry practices. Some of the global megatrends impacting the future of the laundry industry are population growth rate, demographic variation, change in customer behaviour, urbanisation, rapid technological advancements, natural resources depletion, climate change, pollution, pandemics, and epidemics.
One of the core elements of laundry - 'washing performance' is dependent upon mechanical operation, chemical action, power-energy output, and temperature variations. Our dry cleaning and laundry service utilises machine programmes and detergents that consume 30 per cent less water than standard commercial washing machines. The foam generated by standard detergents must be rinsed off with a lot of water for them to work effectively. With the help of the technology experts, we have created a programme that creates a small amount of foam when detergent is activated, resulting in reduced water use during rinsing. Each cleaning programme includes a final step that neutralises all cleaning agents used to treat the clothing to protect our customer's skin and fibre.
At 5àsec, we offer expert laundry services that will extend the lifecycle of your clothes and colours by washing them at a lower temperature. 5àsec has invested in extensive research working in collaboration with detergent suppliers, textile engineers, and machine manufacturers to create washing programs that reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent.
The government initiatives to combat climate change and eco-conscious customers have encouraged most companies to develop greener alternatives. But at the same time, many detergent intermediates are derived from petroleum products today which are active carbon contributors. At 5àsec, we have made and are continuously working on making a conscious effort to make laundry practices as well as design the process of washing clothes, more sustainable and environmental-friendly.
Another key area is digital technologies. They are poised to play the role of a key enabler in the future of customer-centricity. Digital-powered smart technologies are going to be revolutionary in the coming years. I believe adopting and engaging the right technology at the right time can deliver more reliable, effective, and quicker results. With the rapid population growth and increase in dispensable income, consumer preference has changed with time. A customer's finger point generates business for us. So we have facilitated multiple options for customers to book our service - call, WhatsApp, Dropbox, visit our retail store, website, the app, and even multiple payment methods like wallet, payment link, online card, and collect on delivery. Since the sector has been witnessing changes at a great pace, we realise the need to evolve and strategise our working model for moving ahead.
AI is the new buzzword now. How can AI impact your business?
It can help in enhancing customer experience and interaction, thereby, improving efficiency if used wisely. From a 5àsec business innovation perspective we are exploring AI as a supporting tool for business enhancement rather than serving as a replacement for human intelligence and ingenuity. We need to be careful that it enhances the customer experience without forfeiting the personal touch. AI-powered chatbots can be great to provide instant support to customers. We are exploring the potential.
Has being a woman behind the scenes impacted the business or worked toward your advantage?
There appears to be an upward trend in the representation of women in leadership roles. It is inevitable that men and women will bring diverse experiences and backgrounds to the table, influencing their approaches to business. By challenging and collaborating with individuals with different perspectives, we foster an environment conducive to creativity and generating innovative ideas, propelling organizations toward progress. At 5àsec, we firmly believe in the power of teamwork. It is never about a sole individual, whether male or female. Instead, we function as a cohesive unit comprising highly skilled professionals who are deeply passionate about their work and take immense pride in delivering exceptional service. It is worth mentioning that 5àsec takes pride in the fact that a significant number of our team members have been with us since our inception.
As you mentioned earlier 'customer behavior' is radically changing on the go. What are some of the strategies that you have engaged in tackling this?
What we have noticed in recent years was a hybrid work model in customers' items-a shift from formal wear to more casual and athletic wear as home items increased. If you do the math, Covid-19 impacted us when we were just 11 months old in the UAE market. But we diversified our offers around the house where our customers spend more time and launched a wash and fold service during a pandemic. We can intervene on all types of textiles like carpets, sofas, and curtains. That's when we launched the 'linen drive' during the pandemic period. Our technology is new and we were ahead of the curve. Our machines are equipped to sterilise clothes and kill harmful bacteria and viruses. We trained the team on sanitisation and launched the 'home sanitisation' service and upholstery cleaning.
The UAE market bounced back quicker than other markets, and we had a great rebound after a lull of six months. When we observed customer behaviour closely and it was all about going out getting some sun and enjoying every bit of life. People were getting back to their workout routines and no better time to launch something new - 'The Shoe Care'. People invest in shoes; we have plenty of customers who are shoe collectors. We knew our strategies were right in place as we witnessed a manifold increase with an overwhelming response.
We are invested in continuously evolving according to our customer behaviour and preferences. If we can offer what our customers need and exceed their expectations, we retain them - it's that simple.
What do you mean by 100 per cent PERC-free? We saw them on your bags.
We are proudly a 'No PERC' laundry. Yes, you will see that on all our bags and packages. We made a conscious decision to not use the most commonly used cleaning solvent PERC (Perchloroethylene) in the dry cleaning process for the UAE market. 5àsec has moved to another method that uses a hydrocarbon-based solvent. This solvent has undergone testing on its effects on human health with no reported harmful effects, yet has the same effective cleaning effect as PERC. Hydrocarbon solvents break down naturally in the environment thereby avoiding groundwater contamination.
All our products and detergents are EU Ecolabel certified and 100 per cent phosphate free. We care not only about our environment but also about our customers and employees.
Sustainability as you mentioned is one of the top trends driving the laundry business. What are your considerations on the environmental sustainability aspect of your business?
At 5àsec one of our core brand values since 2019 is to act responsibly and minimise environmental impact. After extended research and trials in partnership with textile experts and detergent providers, 5àsec accomplished washing garments at much lower temperatures using 30 per cent less energy compared to conventional laundry. As I told you earlier, our washing programs are also designed to consume 30 per cent less water.
Our hanger recycling programme allows our customers to return our hangers for reuse, which helps us reduce our reliance on single-use hangers. As well as we have Reusable Suit Bags.
We are also targeting to be 100 per cent plastic free by 2024.
As the General Manager of 5àsec could you share a few of your proud moments in 5àsec since its inception?
Leading a team of over 80 employees in the UAE, my most fulfilling experience has been sustained growth and high levels of customer satisfaction by utilising effective strategies and maximising the potential of our workforce
Relying on my past management skills, my steps were to listen to our customer's needs and equip our team and infrastructure to deliver the needs to the best of our ability. Simply the fact that someone is readily available and willing to help can make a profound difference in increasing customer confidence, satisfaction, trust, and long-term loyalty. And it is working.
Like many industries, employee retention is a challenge in the laundry industry too. I can proudly say that 80 per cent of our staff is with us since its inception. The takeaway from my 15-years tenure at FedEx is one of the best human resource practices I have witnessed, 'People-Service-Profit (PSP)'. This is a simple but brilliant practice, if adopted wisely can not only grow your business but avoid several business risks, hence I lead by this philosophy. We provide training and provide development opportunities and create a positive and supportive work environment. The success stories of internal promotions are innumerable.
How do you see 5àsec evolving over the next five years?
As the General Manager of 5àsec UAE, I faced the challenges of navigating the business amidst the pandemic, without waiting for ideal conditions or circumstances. Despite the constraints, I, along with my team, forged ahead, with the primary objective of survival and sustainability. Looking back at 2023, we take pride in how we managed to thrive while many other prominent players struggled. It all boiled down to fostering a growth mindset. I firmly believe that combining ambition with decisive actions is the fundamental recipe for success. As a leader, my team members looked up to me, and I had to deliver my best. I recognized that my role was to provide clarity amidst uncertainty and to foster a positive atmosphere across 5àsec UAE.
Over the next five years, our unwavering focus will revolve around market analysis and customer analysis, forming the foundation of our strategic initiatives. We firmly believe in sustainable growth and profitability, prioritizing quality services for our customers while maintaining control over costs. We have identified numerous opportunities on the horizon, particularly within the thriving second-hand market in the UAE. We observe that customers are becoming more conscious, reducing their shopping habits, and adopting a mindset of longevity when making purchases. Dry cleaning, as opposed to wet cleaning, significantly extends the lifespan of garments. Moreover, for our corporate clientele, the proper maintenance of outfits is crucial as it reflects their brand image. In this industry, 5àsec has a significant role to play.