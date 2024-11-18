Pet Corner inaugurates 20th retail store in the UAE

Pet Corner, a family run pet store chain in the UAE for 20 years with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, has opened its 20th store in Fujairah.

With 20 point of sale locations that are well stocked with Pet food and accessories for birds, cats, dogs, fish and reptiles, Pet Corner has the largest e-commerce platform with over 10,000 pet products and services like in store pet grooming, mobile pet grooming, aquarium tank maintenance, pet taxi, relocation, pet sitting, pet insurance, pharmacy, and veterinary care.

UAE’s pet industry is currently worth $300 million and forecasts 500% growth by 2025. With a 30% increase in pet ownership during the pandemic, local players are optimistic. Growth in the Pet Industry is at a turning point, consumers have been responding to inflation in pet products just as they have in other sectors. They are focused on sales, discounts, bargains and bundling to leverage their spend. As much as they love their pets, they are concerned about the economy, inflation, and job stability.

Sidarth Mahindra, chief pet officer (CPO) said, “The humanization trend is still driving the desire to provide higher-quality food for pets. Pet owners are trending towards nutrition as they evolve on how to care for their pets. We see the rising costs of pet ownership, and abandonment of pets, therefore our biggest goal is to create a sustainable pet caring environment to provide the best value in premium pet food & unique products and services. Our sustainable pet food brand with a mascot called “Smudges” is made with high-quality, nutrient-rich ingredients, offering a positive impact on pet’s health as it is free from artificial additives, fillers, preservatives, pork, and lard.”

Sidarth Mahindra & Gaurav Mahindra Gaurav Mahindra, The Real Big G founder, said, “We have come a long way from a single store in Dubai Investment Park in 2004, when it was all sand. We saw an opportunity to take it up and bring our operations to where it is today. Currently we are in 4 out of 7 Emirates in the UAE, and will expand into Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah & Umm Al Quwain. We plan to open a shop in shop with major retailers and supermarkets to have a separate identity for the pet industry just like the shop pop up we have in Mall of the Emirates.” “With our increasing number of outlets, distribution channels, products, services, and experience to run retail for over two decades, we are looking to increase our foothold through franchise across the GCC (namely Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Oman & Saudi Arabia) India & Africa, with clearly laid out Standard Operating Procedures and $50,000 for initial cost and centralized purchase. We are optimistic in our goal to grow and attract more people in the region into the pet industry.” Renowned creators & disruptors of the pet industry for 20 years, Pet Corner will continue to host a plethora of ongoing activities in the UAE such as Adoption Drives by partnering with local shelters to help find forever homes for pets in need. Each store will feature adoptable pets & every adoption will offer a free starter pack of pet supplies. Pet Care Workshops led by veterinary experts, to cover topics such as nutrition, training, and health care. Community Clean-Up Day to promote responsible pet ownership & environmental stewardship, rewarding participants with discounts at Pet Corner stores for their efforts.

Other activities include a social media photo challenge “Pawsitive Moments” where pet owners can share stories and pictures of their pets.