Pepperoni Club Review: This restaurant turns authenticity into new luxury

In Dubai, there is a growing appetite for a new wave of luxury. It is something we have seen steadily build over recent years, but for a variety of reasons has accelerated significantly in 2026. When I say "luxury", I think the word itself has evolved. Traditional luxury is so readily available in Dubai that it no longer feels particularly special. Instead, the city's movers and shakers are seeking experiences that feel personal, exciting, authentic and, above all, unique.

Firstly, a disclaimer. This does not by any means suggest that Dubai's diners are abandoning their tuna crispy rice at Nobu and running in the opposite direction. Rather, people increasingly want to feel something from their dining experiences. They want heart and soul. They want restaurants with personality and genuine character. More than anything, they want individuality, and I believe Pepperoni Club ticks almost every one of those boxes.

It feels almost strange to say that there is such a strong sense of identity and a genuinely down-to-earth, family-run feel to a venue created by one of Dubai's most recognisable names, Kris Fade, but that was exactly my experience. Kris is woven into the fabric of the restaurant, greeting guests as they arrive, genuinely listening to their feedback and spending time with people throughout the evening, just as you would expect at the sort of neighbourhood joint that inspired Pepperoni Club.

The Italian-American menu carries that same warmth, but with Carbone-level quality and execution. Standout dishes included the Wagyu meatballs, quite genuinely the juiciest I have ever tried, swimming in a rich, sweet tomato sauce and served alongside homemade ricotta and buttery garlic breadsticks. The hot honey pepperoni pizza was an instant favourite, after all, what isn't there to like? Equally memorable were the spicy rigatoni and the mac & cheese. Pasta is surprisingly difficult to make truly memorable, yet the talented kitchen at Pepperoni Club manages exactly that.

The atmosphere was absolutely electric. The room was filled with some of Dubai's coolest crowds, all chatting, laughing and dancing, creating an infectious energy that perfectly complemented a soundtrack of carefully curated '90s and 2000s R&B. To top it all off, the FIFA World Cup is shown throughout the venue, making it, in my opinion, one of the chicest places in the city to catch a match.

Pepperoni Club is exactly the kind of restaurant Dubai has been craving. It doesn't rely on spectacle or exclusivity for the sake of it. Instead, it delivers something far more difficult to create: authenticity. In a city overflowing with luxury, that may just be the greatest luxury of all.

Hero Dish – 9/10

The Wagyu meatballs are the undisputed standout. Exceptionally juicy, drenched in a rich tomato sauce and paired with homemade ricotta and buttery garlic breadsticks, they perfectly capture the warmth and indulgence of the menu.

Senses – 8/10

Pepperoni Club has an infectious energy. From the nostalgic '90s and 2000s R&B soundtrack to the lively crowd and welcoming atmosphere, it strikes a balance between neighbourhood comfort and Dubai cool.

Menu Curation – 8/10

A well-executed Italian-American menu that leans into nostalgia without feeling predictable. Every dish is familiar, comforting and thoughtfully executed.

Service – 8/10

Friendly, attentive and genuinely personal. The team's warmth, coupled with Kris Fade's visible presence throughout the restaurant, gives the venue a level of authenticity that feels increasingly rare.

Overall – 8/10

Pepperoni Club succeeds because it doesn't try too hard. Instead, it focuses on great food, genuine hospitality and creating a restaurant people simply want to spend time in. In a city filled with luxury dining concepts, its biggest strength is that it feels authentic.