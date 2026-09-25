Parmigiani Fleurier unveils Tonda PF Skeleton in rose gold, limited to 30 pieces

When Parmigiani Fleurier introduced the Tonda PF in 2021‭, ‬it was conceived as a new expression of the maison’s idea of contemporary watchmaking‭: ‬integrated bracelets‭, ‬refined proportions‭, ‬finely resolved details and complications that never needed to announce themselves‭. ‬The collection quickly established its own visual language‭; ‬one built around the precision of‭ ‬its details and the confidence of its proportions‭.‬

The Tonda PF Skeleton that followed took that philosophy into more revealing territory‭. ‬Here‭, ‬the movement is no longer something encountered behind the dial or through a caseback‭. ‬It becomes part of the watch’s face‭, ‬but in a manner that remains unmistakably Parmigiani Fleurier‭. ‬The openworking is deliberately restrained‭, ‬allowing the‭ ‬calibre’s structure to become visible without turning the watch into an exercise in mechanical exhibitionism‭.‬

The latest expression is the Tonda PF Skeleton Rose Gold in Milano Blue‭, ‬limited to just 30‭ ‬pieces‭. ‬Here‭, ‬the watch’s underlying character remains unchanged‭, ‬but the atmosphere around it has been transformed‭.‬

The 40mm case is crafted in 18-carat rose gold‭, ‬with alternating polished and satin-finished surfaces and the knurled bezel that‭ ‬has become one of the Tonda PF’s signatures‭. ‬At 8.5mm thick‭, ‬its proportions give the precious metal enough presence on the wrist while keeping the silhouette‭ ‬remarkably composed‭. ‬The integrated rose-gold bracelet follows the same treatment‭, ‬carrying the case into the wrist without introducing another visual language‭.‬

Then comes Milano Blue‭.‬

It is a dense‭, ‬almost nocturnal blue‭, ‬and against rose gold it changes the character of the skeleton considerably‭. ‬Rather than simply framing the movement‭, ‬the colour gives the spaces between its components a greater sense of depth‭. ‬The dial alternates sandblasted and satin-finished surfaces‭, ‬while the 18-carat rose-gold indices stand out within the openworked architecture‭. ‬The skeletonised delta-shaped hands are restrained‭, ‬giving the hours and minutes a clear presence without closing down the view of the‭ ‬movement beneath‭.‬

That movement is the in-house PF777‭, ‬an automatic calibre measuring 3.9mm in thickness and composed of 192‭ ‬components‭. ‬It operates at 4Hz and offers 60‭ ‬hours of power reserve‭. ‬Its openworked bridges are satin-finished and hand-bevelled‭, ‬with the treatment‭ ‬of the edges providing much of the visual definition when light catches the movement‭. ‬The 22-carat rose-gold oscillating weight‭ ‬is skeletonised‭, ‬polished and sandblasted‭, ‬making the rotor itself part of the composition and not merely a functional element‭.‬

Skeletonisation can easily become a demonstration of how much material can be removed‭. ‬Parmigiani Fleurier approaches it from the opposite direction‭: ‬understand the mechanism first‭, ‬then decide what can disappear without disturbing its structure‭. ‬That philosophy is rooted in Michel Parmigiani’s restoration work‭, ‬where understanding how a mechanical object was made is inseparable from deciding how it should be preserved‭ ‬or interpreted‭.‬

The result is a watch that rewards proximity‭. ‬At first glance‭, ‬the rose gold and Milano Blue establish the mood‭. ‬Look longer‭, ‬and the finer work begins to emerge‭: ‬the bevels along the bridges‭, ‬the changing surfaces‭, ‬the suspended indices and the movement of light through the open architecture‭. ‬Turn it over‭, ‬and the sapphire caseback offers another view of the PF777‭, ‬while the 100-metre water resistance gives the piece a degree of everyday practicality that sits comfortably beneath its haute horlogerie character‭.‬

Limited to 30‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬the Tonda PF Skeleton Rose Gold Milano Blue is not a reinvention of the Tonda PF‭. ‬It is a particularly concentrated expression of what the collection has become known for‭: ‬proportion‭, ‬restraint and craftsmanship that reveals itself slowly‭.‬

In this version‭, ‬Parmigiani Fleurier has lent the skeleton watch an atmosphere‭. ‬The Milano Blue creates the darkness‭; ‬the rose gold supplies the warmth‭; ‬and between them‭, ‬the PF777‭ ‬provides the architecture‭.‬

The closer one looks‭, ‬the more there is to see‭.‬