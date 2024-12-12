Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai makes a difference

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai brought joy and smiles to the students of the Special Needs Future Development Center (SNF), an institution dedicated to empowering young adults with special needs. In a heartwarming initiative to commemorate the season of giving, the hotel team, led by their Head of Departments, hosted a day filled with festive gifting for the students, musical games, and outdoor activities to create unforgettable memories.

The students of the SNF Center had curated a beautifully choreographed dance performance as well as a solo singing performance for the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel team. The day’s activities included a lot of outdoor games, fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity, camaraderie, and pure fun. The event culminated in a delightful meal prepared by the hotel team, ensuring the students were treated to a wholesome culinary experience.

Moments captured were those that were inexplicable on many fronts. The joy of seeing the students smile and embrace the team with utmost dexterity was priceless. A day that truly made a difference in each one’s lives.

“At SNF Center, we continue to grow with greater ambition, successfully integrating adults with special needs into the workforce and fostering societal acceptance. We deeply appreciate your generous support during this festive season, and we are confident that our center will reach even greater heights. This community engagement initiative underscores Park Regis Kris Kin Hotels’ commitment to giving back and making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals in the community”, said Sabia Bari, Director, SNF Center. General Manager, Michael Chan said, “With yet another festive season upon us once more, that heightened sense of hope and anticipation tugs invariably at our heartstrings no matter what age we may be. And it is with this feeling in mind that all of us at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai decided to put our foot forward to do our part in terms of giving something back to the community in return for what we have been blessed with collectively and individually over this past year. We are humbled and privileged to have been given this opportunity today to interact with the students and staff at SNF Centre, and we truly hope that our modest efforts will have meant something to everyone here, including the staff to whom we say a big KUDOS for fulfilling something not just anybody has the willpower to do. Our sincere thanks also to Safia Bari- Director & Mehnaz Bari- General Manager of SNF Centre for allowing us to be a part of the children’s lives today. On behalf of my entire team, we wish each and every one of you Joyous Blessings of the Season. Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year to One & All!” This event is part of Park Regis Kris Kin’s ongoing efforts to support local communities through meaningful initiatives that prioritize compassion and social responsibility.