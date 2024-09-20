Parineeti – Diwali & Wedding Edit! coming to the UAE

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 11:54 AM

It’s time to get your outfits ready for that much-awaited annual Diwali party— and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to shop.

Head over to Parineeti – Diwali & Wedding Edit! on October 6 for one-stop shopping for all your festive needs.

The exhibition will be held at Taj Business Bay from 11am to 8 pm.