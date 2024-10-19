UAE: Is your child forced to 'grow up quickly'? How to know if a kid is facing 'adult problems'

Technology and social media have dramatically impacted the psychological development of children, who are now bombarded with idealised portrayals of life that create unrealistic expectations
Much has been said about how excessive screen time and unfiltered social media exposure can harm the emotional and mental health of the youth, especially young children. What some don't realise is that the pressures these kids face today are not confined to online content: More youngsters are subjected to 'adult-like' expectations, forcing them to grow up too quickly, UAE-based experts say.
Academic pressures and the unrealistic social standards they are exposed to — whether online or in their environments — could impact their development, said Rawan Eid Al Desouki, a child behaviour specialist.
“This can result in children skipping developmental milestones essential for emotional growth,” she warned.
The long-term effects of this pressure can be severe. “Burnout, chronic anxiety, and identity confusion are some challenges children may face,” Al Desouki said, adding that the constant push to “grow up” can deprive children of the carefree exploration necessary for building resilience and problem-solving skills.
There are signs that indicate a child may be growing up too quickly.
Increased stress or worries about appearance, academic performance, and social acceptance can be red flags, Al Desouki said.
“You may notice a decline in play-based activities, as children prioritise ‘grown-up’ behaviours,” she added.
Dr Waleed Alomar, a psychiatrist at Medcare Hospital in Sharjah, said children might become withdrawn or emotionally distant, too, reflecting the weight of 'adult problems and concerns' they feel compelled to bear.
“These signs indicate that children may be internalising pressures that surpass their emotional maturity,” he said.
The influence of technology and social media — combined with societal expectations — raises concerns about the emotional and psychological well-being of young people.
“While they offer opportunities for learning, connection, and entertainment, the excessive and unfiltered exposure to online content can lead to emotional overwhelm,” Al Desouki said.
“Technology and social media have dramatically impacted the emotional and psychological development of children. Children today are inundated with idealised portrayals of life that create unrealistic expectations, leading to anxiety and low self-esteem.”
Dr Alomar said the constant comparison facilitated by social media fosters feelings of inadequacy.
“Young minds are impressionable, and the lack of boundaries in digital spaces can hinder emotional regulation, making it harder for children to understand healthy ways of expressing their emotions,” he said.
The culture of comparison can lead to feelings of inferiority, body dysmorphia, and anxiety, with cyberbullying exacerbating these issues.
Dr Alomar added that children often feel left out, further damaging their self-worth and potentially leading to depression.
“The barrage of unrealistic standards creates an environment where children struggle to develop a healthy self-image,” he said.
In light of these challenges, the role of parents and guardians becomes increasingly critical. Al Desouki suggested fostering open and honest communication, creating a safe space for children to express their emotions and concerns.
“Setting clear boundaries around technology and modelling balanced behaviour are essential,” she said. “Parents should monitor the content their children consume online, ensuring it aligns with their emotional maturity."
To help children maintain a balance between growing up in a digital world and preserving their childhood, experts recommend several strategies.
Al Desouki suggested setting time limits for screen use and encouraging offline activities, such as outdoor play, arts and crafts, and reading.
Establishing “tech-free” zones or times at home, such as during meals or before bedtime, can also create moments of disconnection from the digital realm.
Dr Alomar said it's important to teach children responsible digital citizenship, too.
“It’s essential for them to understand the difference between online and offline realities, which can help them navigate the digital world without losing their sense of self," he said.
Ultimately, the goal is to guide this generation in growing up with a strong sense of self, resilience, and emotional well-being amidst the whirlwind of digital influences.
