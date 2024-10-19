UAE: Is your child forced to 'grow up quickly'? How to know if a kid is facing 'adult problems'

Much has been said about how excessive screen time and unfiltered social media exposure can harm the emotional and mental health of the youth, especially young children. What some don't realise is that the pressures these kids face today are not confined to online content: More youngsters are subjected to 'adult-like' expectations, forcing them to grow up too quickly, UAE-based experts say.

Academic pressures and the unrealistic social standards they are exposed to — whether online or in their environments — could impact their development, said Rawan Eid Al Desouki, a child behaviour specialist.

“This can result in children skipping developmental milestones essential for emotional growth,” she warned.

The long-term effects of this pressure can be severe. “Burnout, chronic anxiety, and identity confusion are some challenges children may face,” Al Desouki said, adding that the constant push to “grow up” can deprive children of the carefree exploration necessary for building resilience and problem-solving skills.

Recognising the signs of stress

There are signs that indicate a child may be growing up too quickly.

Increased stress or worries about appearance, academic performance, and social acceptance can be red flags, Al Desouki said.

“You may notice a decline in play-based activities, as children prioritise ‘grown-up’ behaviours,” she added.

Dr Waleed Alomar, a psychiatrist at Medcare Hospital in Sharjah, said children might become withdrawn or emotionally distant, too, reflecting the weight of 'adult problems and concerns' they feel compelled to bear.

“These signs indicate that children may be internalising pressures that surpass their emotional maturity,” he said.

Anxiety, low self-esteem

The influence of technology and social media — combined with societal expectations — raises concerns about the emotional and psychological well-being of young people.

“While they offer opportunities for learning, connection, and entertainment, the excessive and unfiltered exposure to online content can lead to emotional overwhelm,” Al Desouki said.

“Technology and social media have dramatically impacted the emotional and psychological development of children. Children today are inundated with idealised portrayals of life that create unrealistic expectations, leading to anxiety and low self-esteem.”

Dr Alomar said the constant comparison facilitated by social media fosters feelings of inadequacy.

“Young minds are impressionable, and the lack of boundaries in digital spaces can hinder emotional regulation, making it harder for children to understand healthy ways of expressing their emotions,” he said.

The culture of comparison can lead to feelings of inferiority, body dysmorphia, and anxiety, with cyberbullying exacerbating these issues.

Dr Alomar added that children often feel left out, further damaging their self-worth and potentially leading to depression.

“The barrage of unrealistic standards creates an environment where children struggle to develop a healthy self-image,” he said.

How to preserve kids' childhood