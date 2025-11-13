Parenting in the age of TikTok: How to get your teenager to actually listen

Being a parent today can feel more complicated than ever before. Like every generation, we have grown up in a world very different from the one our children inherit. But the pace of change has never been this fast, nor its impact this profound. The rise of AI, the spread of technology, and social media have transformed how young people connect, learn, and see themselves.

Many of us remember childhoods spent outdoors, when friendships were built on playgrounds and family dinners were part of daily life. Now, we are raising children whose closest connections often exist behind a screen. For many young people, a smartphone is no longer just a tool but their social lifeline, diary, classroom, and sometimes even their therapist.

For parents, competing with technology designed to capture attention can feel impossible. But perhaps that is where the shift begins. Staying close to our children in the digital era means evolving our approach rather than banning devices or fearing apps. It takes patience and a willingness to meet them where they are. Connection begins in small, everyday moments such as joining them in a game they love, cooking together, or showing genuine interest in something that excites them, even if it is a YouTuber you have never heard of.

What truly matters has not changed. Children still long to be heard, understood, and valued. The way we nurture those needs, however, must continue to evolve. If your teenager has started to pull away, spending more time behind a closed door, whether literally or emotionally, do not panic. There are still ways to reach them. Parenting is built on connection not control.

Shift from control to connection.

Children do not always need to be corrected; they need to be heard and understood. Often, it is not what we say but how we say it that determines whether a conversation turns into a conflict. Instead of pointing out, “You’re always on your phone,” try asking, “What are you watching?” or “What do you like about this app?” The goal is to show curiosity, not criticism. When they feel questioned, they usually pull away but if they feel heard they are more likely to open up.

Step into their world

Every platform your child uses offers a glimpse into what they value, laugh about, or worry over. Watching a few of their favourite TikTok videos together or asking them to explain a trend helps bridge the gap. It shows that you care about what they care about. You do not need to understand every meme or viral sound, but you do need to understand what it means to them. These small moments of curiosity add up to meaningful family connection.

Model the balance you hope to see

Children learn more from what we do than what we say. If we ask them to put down their devices while constantly checking our own, the message becomes mixed. Setting aside “device-free” family hours or showing that you can switch off helps them see that balance is not about restriction but about choice.

Celebrate offline moments

In a world driven by instant likes and fleeting trends, children need to feel that real experiences matter just as much. Encourage hobbies, sports, art, or volunteering, anything that helps them build identity beyond the screen. When life offline is fulfilling, the digital world becomes a supplement, not a substitute. These shared offline experiences often become the memories that bind families together.

Create family routines

Rules around screen time work best when they are built with, not for, your children. Involve them in deciding when and how screens fit into family life. For example, keeping phones away during meals or before bedtime can help everyone, parents included, disconnect and reset. These consistent routines become anchors of family bonding in an otherwise fast-paced world.

Parenting in the age of TikTok is not about keeping up with every trend or decoding every app. It is about staying connected through empathy, presence, shared experiences, and open conversation. The digital world will continue to evolve, yet our influence as parents remains strong. When we shift from fear to curiosity, we teach our children how to navigate technology with compassion, and balance, strengthening the family bond that will carry them through every stage of their lives.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Thomas Banyard is the Principal/CEO at GEMS Founders School, Dubai South