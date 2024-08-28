Offering quality American Education at competitive costs

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:32 PM

In a vibrant and ever-evolving educational landscape, iCademy Middle East the American Online School (KG-12) offers a strong alternative by providing a high-quality American education at competitive fees, starting from Dh19,373 per school year. Serving students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, iCademy Middle East is dedicated to making top-tier education accessible and affordable for families across the UAE and the Gulf region.

As a KHDA-licensed and NEASC-accredited online school, iCademy Middle East ensures that students receive a globally recognized education that meets the highest standards of academic excellence. The online school model allows students the flexibility to study from the comfort of their homes, with the full support of certified online teachers and support staff who are passionate about fostering student success.