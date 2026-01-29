The unspoken truth of the 'Sandwich Generation': How to parent your parents

Ageing: A perverse childhood without the cherubic rolls of pudge and baby voice softening the blow of paralysing helplessness.

Parenting young children is fraught with physical demands: no sleep, constant confusion as to what it is they need and an unending list of demands. But then through the exhaustion there is the dangling candied carrot: a promise that children will eventually grow independent, and you will create space for yourself. And while you are working at all hours, you will smell your baby’s skin, feel his/her tender he