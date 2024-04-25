Exciting summer courses for students worldwide

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 5:45 PM

As the summer approaches, iCademy Middle East has announced the launch of its comprehensive online High School summer school programme, designed to empower students from all around the world to catch up on credits and accelerate their academic journey.

From June to August, High School students in the Gulf, Middle East, and beyond will have the opportunity to enroll online in a wide array of courses in grades 9 to 12, tailored to their needs. At iCademy Middle East, we understand the importance of flexibility and accessibility in education, which is why our online platform allows students to study from the comfort of their own homes, while still reaping the benefits of a fully licensed American curriculum.

One of the key features of these summer courses is the ability to transfer credits seamlessly onto school transcripts, ensuring that students studying a US curriculum can maintain their academic progress without interruption. With the potential to earn up to 2 credits per summer, students can fast-track their education and stay on track towards their academic goals.

“At iCademy Middle East, we are committed to providing students with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Saria Hayek the Admissions Manager at iCademy Middle East.. “Our summer courses have been incredibly successful in helping our own students, as well as students from other American Curriculum schools, gain valuable credits and excel academically. Whether it’s credit recovery courses or enrichment opportunities, our admissions are open to all High School students looking to make the most out of their summer break.”

With a proven track record of academic excellence and a dedication to student success, iCademy Middle East invites students worldwide to embark on an enriching educational journey this summer. For more information and to enroll, visit www.icademymiddleeast.com