'Our UAE' gallery opens, tracing the nation’s story through art

A new gallery exhibition opened on April 11, offering a visual interpretation of the UAE, one that moves between past and present without drawing a hard line between the two.

Titled Our UAE, the showcase presents a series of large-scale artworks that reflect the country’s cultural roots, leadership, and rapid transformation. Instead of a chronological retelling, the collection leans into symbolism, placing heritage and modernity side by side.

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At first glance, the works are unified by a distinct aesthetic, sepia tones, gold hues, and detailed compositions that give each piece a sense of depth and permanence. But look closer, and each artwork carries a different part of the UAE’s story.

One of the standout pieces features a falconer figure that appears to echo iconic imagery associated with the UAE’s founding leadership, seated on a camel, with birds mid-flight behind him. The image draws on long-standing traditions of falconry and desert life, grounding the exhibition in heritage and survival in harsh landscapes.

At the entrance, the exhibition statement sets the tone:

“Our UAE presents a visual narrative of an identity in the making where past and present exist along a continuous line, forming new meaning. Within this collection, tradition is not perceived as fixed, but as a living, evolving force.

Through material, form, and symbolism, the works create a space between stillness and movement between what is rooted and what is becoming.

This exhibition offers a contemporary perspective on the UAE as a land where transformation itself has become part of its identity.”

The artworks follow this idea closely, blending heritage symbols with elements of modern life through a consistent sepia and gold-toned palette.

One of the standout pieces features a falconer seated on a camel, with birds mid-flight behind him. The image draws on long-standing traditions of falconry and desert life, grounding the exhibition in heritage and survival.

Another work places a camel in the foreground while a modern skyline rises in the background, visually linking the UAE’s past with its present-day global identity. Light filtering through clouds adds a sense of transition, reinforcing the idea of movement between eras.

Beyond the imagery, the medium itself carries meaning. The artworks are created using raw petroleum on canvas, tying the material directly to one of the UAE’s most defining economic and historical resources.

The pieces are also positioned within the luxury art space, with prices reflecting their scale and material. Works such as History of Dubai and Mapping a Dream are listed at Dh50,000, while Eternal Leader is priced at Dh45,000.