Nikola Vudrag's ‘Legacy’ exhibition unites cultures in Dubai, extended until end of Ramadan

An art destination beyond aesthetics, where legacy, philosophy and material converge

In a time when the world seeks connection, Nikola Vudrag's "Legacy" exhibition at Hedonist Gallery on Dubai Boulevard stands as a powerful testament to the unifying force of art. The exhibition masterfully bridges the Middle East and the Mediterranean through a shared visual language of symbols, forms, and ancient craftsmanship, revealing the profound cultural commonalities that unite these regions.

Born into a lineage of metalworkers, Vudrag's intimacy with steel began in early childhood. This inherited mastery of craft is elevated by his dedication as a scholar of theology, philosophy, and science, a depth of concept that is intrinsically woven into every piece he creates. His work finds a profound resonance in the UAE, where its synthesis of ancient artisanship and hyper modern innovation mirrors the region's own narrative of honouring heritage while embracing the future.

Exhibited alongside modern masters like Picasso, Dalí, and Miró, the presentation at Hedonist Gallery is a testament to Vudrag's profound artistic significance. It solidifies his standing as a complete master of his own craft, demonstrated through his recognisable welded metal sculptures, his authoritative coin engraving and design, and his commanding portraits and large-scale public monuments. Each sculpture in the "Legacy" series emerges from a laborious practice of welding one individual component after another, a method that ensures every piece is a unique, singular artwork, unachievable through replication.

Vudrag embarked on his artistic journey by specialising in the intricate and rare profession of coin design, showcasing his talent as a medalist and coin engraver. As a master medalist at the Croatian Mint, he created gold and silver commemorative and investment coins, as well as the official Croatian Euro circulating coins, some of which are exclusively on display at Hedonist Gallery. In Europe, he holds the title of the highest-selling artist in Croatian history, and this exhibition marks his first public showcase in Dubai, following his commissioned work for the United Nations at COP28 in 2022.

Due to popular demand and the exhibition's powerful message of unity and reflection, themes deeply resonant with the holy month; "Legacy" has been extended and will now remain open until the end of Ramadan. This makes it a must-see cultural destination for residents and visitors seeking meaningful experiences during the season.

The exhibition offers a contemplative journey through themes of creation, faith, and identity, inviting viewers to consider how these enduring ideas persist across culture and time. Whether you are an art collector, a cultural enthusiast, or simply looking for a profound experience this Ramadan, Vudrag's "Legacy" at Hedonist Gallery is not to be missed.

Exhibition details: