New UAE-based AI-powered app lets users buy, sell and gift preloved luxury items

A new UAE-based mobile app is hoping to make buying, selling and gifting preloved luxury items easier through artificial intelligence, secure authentication and door-to-door delivery.

Called LUVED, the platform brings together luxury and everyday fashion and lifestyle items in a peer-to-peer marketplace, allowing users to list products, browse curated collections and connect directly with buyers and sellers.

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The launch comes as interest in resale and circular fashion continues to grow, with more consumers looking to extend the lifespan of clothing and accessories rather than purchasing new items.

According to the company, sellers will pay no commission, allowing them to keep 100 per cent of each sale, while buyers benefit from authentication services, secure in-app payments and a buyer protection programme.

Founder and CEO Shaima Sibtain said the idea for the platform came after relocating to Dubai and finding it difficult to sell or even give away unwanted items.

"After moving to Dubai, I saw how difficult it was to sell or even give things away. LUVED was built to remove that friction, making it effortless and convenient to pass pieces on, and turning decluttering into something that genuinely feels good. Because sometimes the better choice is not something new, but something that's already loved," she said.

The app uses AI-powered technology to help users create listings in seconds. By uploading at least three photos, the platform can automatically populate product information and suggest a selling price.

The company also plans to introduce Luvbot, an in-app AI assistant that will offer personalised support, selling insights and recommendations based on marketplace demand.

To build trust between users, sellers and gifters must complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. Luxury products are authenticated through Entrupy, which combines AI analysis with human experts, and authenticated pieces receive digital certificates.

Buyers are also covered by what the company calls The Safety Net, a protection package that includes secure escrow payments, dispute resolution and a 48-hour return window. Door-to-door delivery is designed to remove the need for buyers and sellers to meet in person.

In addition to buying and selling, LUVED is introducing a feature called Luved & Gifted, allowing users to gift unwanted fashion and lifestyle items through the platform rather than discarding them.

As part of its launch, the company is inviting its first 500 users to join as founding members. Participants will receive a Founding Member badge, priority visibility within the app and complimentary authentication for luxury branded items for a limited period.

The app is currently available on Apple's App Store, with an Android version expected to launch on Google Play soon. Arabic language support is also planned as the company prepares to expand across the region.