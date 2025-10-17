Why the ultra-wealthy are paying fortunes for longevity

A‭ ‬week at Clinique La Prairie in Switzerland costs upward of‭ $‬50,000‭ (‬Dh183,625‭). ‬At Lanserhof in Austria‭, ‬a single regenerative‭ ‬wellness programme can set you back nearly‭ ‬€40,000‭ (‬Dh193,440‭). ‬And at the famed fasting retreat Buchinger Wilhelmi‭, ‬guests happily pay small fortunes to consume little more than herbal teas and broths‭. ‬These aren’t indulgences for the faint of wallet‭ ‬–‭ ‬they’re the new playgrounds of the ultra-wealthy‭, ‬where the currency isn’t just money‭, ‬but time itself‭.‬

For much of the last century‭, ‬luxury was about objects‭. ‬The rarest handbag‭, ‬the fastest sports car‭, ‬the largest yacht‭ ‬–‭ ‬possession was the game‭. ‬But the pandemic‭, ‬combined with breakthroughs in medical science‭, ‬has shifted the equation‭. ‬For billionaires‭, ‬the scarcest luxury is no longer a product but longevity‭. ‬The global wellness economy is already estimated at‭ $‬5‭ ‬trillion‭, ‬with the premium segment projected to reach‭ $‬1.5‭ ‬trillion by 2027‭. ‬Once‭, ‬“wellness”‭ ‬was a weekend spa trip with massages‭. ‬Today‭, ‬it is a world of DNA sequencing‭, ‬stem-cell rejuvenation and circadian rhythm optimisation‭. ‬

Clinique La Prairie‭, ‬set beside Lake Geneva‭, ‬remains the undisputed crown jewel of longevity luxury‭. ‬Guests check in for week-long or fortnight-long programmes that blend cutting-edge medical science with five-star hospitality‭. ‬DNA testing‭, ‬bespoke nutrition‭, ‬neurocognitive diagnostics and stem-cell treatments are combined into protocols that could rival a hospital’s research wing‭. ‬Yet‭, ‬the setting is pure indulgence‭ ‬–‭ ‬private suites with lake views‭, ‬Michelin‭- ‬level menus‭, ‬and spa facilities that feel more like an art gallery than a clinic‭.‬

Lanserhof‭, ‬with outposts in Austria and Germany‭, ‬reimagines the clinic as a temple of silence and regeneration‭. ‬Minimalist‭ ‬architecture by Europe’s finest designers creates a sense of purity‭. ‬Guests submit themselves to fasting regimens‭, ‬sleep labs and detoxification therapies‭. ‬For many CEOs and celebrities‭, ‬this isn’t a retreat‭, ‬it’s an annual reset‭. ‬Buchinger Wilhelmi‭, ‬meanwhile‭, ‬is perhaps the most paradoxical of all‭: ‬billionaires paying tens of thousands‭ ‬to eat almost nothing‭. ‬Under strict medical supervision‭, ‬guests consume broths‭, ‬teas and juice‭, ‬while participating in yoga‭, ‬meditation and art therapy‭. ‬The deprivation becomes the luxury a moment of discipline in lives defined by abundance‭.‬

VIVAMAYR‭, ‬nestled by Lake Wörthersee in Austria‭, ‬is another icon‭. ‬Based on the Mayr Method‭, ‬a century-old Austrian medical philosophy‭, ‬it emphasises gut health as the foundation of vitality‭. ‬Guests are put through highly disciplined regimens of strict diets‭, ‬abdominal massages and food re-education‭. ‬The luxury here is subtle‭: ‬lake views‭, ‬modernist interiors and an atmosphere of serene discipline‭. ‬VIVAMAYR has built a loyal following among royals‭, ‬Hollywood stars and tycoons who swear by its results‭ ‬–‭ ‬from sharper energy to radiant skin‭. ‬Unlike some of the flashier longevity labs‭, ‬it represents a return to foundational wellness‭: ‬the belief that health begins in the gut‭.‬

SHA Wellness Clinic‭, ‬founded in Alicante in 2008‭, ‬has long drawn A-listers for its East-meets-West approach‭: ‬acupuncture alongside ozone therapy‭, ‬meditation next to genetic consultations‭. ‬Its Mediterranean flagship feels like a minimalist luxury resort‭, ‬where personalised health plans are designed around nutrition‭, ‬regenerative medicine‭, ‬emotional wellbeing and physical performance‭. ‬The brand announced its first overseas expansion into the UAE‭, ‬with an ambitious project at AlJurf between Dubai and Abu Dhabi‭. ‬Marketed as the‭ ‬“world’s first healthy living island‭,‬”‭ ‬the development promises a SHA Wellness Clinic alongside private residences and curated lifestyle experiences‭.‬

When it opens‭, ‬it will bring longevity luxury to the Gulf’s doorstep‭, ‬eliminating the need for regional UHNWIs to travel to Europe for SHA’s unique brand of transformation‭.‬

The menus at these sanctuaries read more like NASA experiments than spa brochures‭. ‬Cryotherapy chambers plunge bodies into‭ ‬–110°C temperatures to trigger circulation and collagen boosts‭. ‬Ozone therapy infuses oxygen-rich blood to‭ ‬“supercharge”‭ ‬cellular function‭. ‬Stem-cell rejuvenation promises to repair joints‭, ‬organs‭, ‬even skin at a cellular level‭. ‬Sleep architecture‭ ‬labs analyse and reset circadian rhythms‭. ‬Epigenetic reprogramming aims to switch off the genetic markers of aging‭. ‬Even dining‭ ‬has evolved into a form of biotech‭.‬

Why are the wealthy so obsessed with wellness sanctuaries‭? ‬The answer lies in status differentiation‭. ‬In a world where every billionaire can buy the same yacht or watch‭, ‬true exclusivity lies in vitality itself‭. ‬To look‭, ‬feel‭, ‬and perform younger than one’s peers becomes the ultimate quiet flex‭. ‬There’s also the cultural shift among younger ultra-high-net-worth individuals‭. ‬For Gen Z inheritors‭, ‬experiences outweigh possessions‭. ‬Whispered stories of‭ ‬“I’ve just come back from Switzerland”‭ ‬carry the same cachet once reserved for a new Birkin‭.‬

The Gulf is rapidly positioning itself as the next hub for longevity luxury‭. ‬Dubai already hosts a thriving spa culture‭, ‬but the‭ ‬region is now investing in science-driven sanctuaries‭. ‬Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030‭ ‬includes massive wellness tourism projects‭, ‬with resorts in the desert promising genomic testing under the stars‭. ‬This regionalisation matters‭. ‬For Middle Eastern billionaires and UHNWIs‭, ‬the days of jetting off to Europe for a wellness reset‭ ‬may soon be over‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬the most advanced clinics will be available in their own backyard‭, ‬blending Gulf hospitality with global medical expertise‭.‬

Wellness retreats are also a new form of cultural capital‭. ‬Just as collectors once boasted of their rare art‭, ‬today’s elites trade stories of fasting clinics and ozone therapies‭. ‬To have‭ ‬“done Lanserhof”‭ ‬or‭ ‬“reset at SHA”‭ ‬is a marker of both wealth and cultural sophistication‭. ‬This is wellness as narrative‭. ‬A watch you can wear on your wrist‭; ‬vitality must be demonstrated in subtler ways‭ ‬–‭ ‬radiant skin‭, ‬sharper focus‭, ‬youthful energy‭. ‬The absence of illness becomes a performance of privilege‭.‬

Critics rightly point out that many longevity treatments remain unproven or controversial‭. ‬Stem-cell therapies are not universally regulated‭; ‬ozone therapy divides medical opinion‭. ‬Fasting programmes can be risky‭. ‬Yet luxury has never been solely about proof‭ ‬–‭ ‬it has been about possibility‭. ‬For billionaires‭, ‬the cost of failure is negligible‭. ‬A six-figure gamble on a treatment that might extend vitality by even a year is more compelling than another Ferrari in the garage‭. ‬

The next decade will likely see longevity merge with mainstream luxury brands‭. ‬Imagine Dior Longevity Retreats in Provence or a‭ ‬Louis Vuitton Biohacking Spa in Tokyo‭. ‬Already‭, ‬groups like LVMH are investing in wellness startups‭. ‬Technology will also accelerate access‭: ‬AI-powered health twins‭, ‬wearable diagnostics as jewellery‭, ‬even VR wellness sanctuaries designed by fashion houses‭. ‬

Luxury has always been about possessing what others cannot‭. ‬In the 19th century‭, ‬it was pearls from distant oceans‭. ‬In the 20th‭,‬‭ ‬it was Monte Carlo villas and Gstaad chalets‭. ‬In the 21st‭, ‬it was superyachts and sneaker collaborations‭. ‬Today‭, ‬it is time‭. ‬The ultra-wealthy are no longer asking‭, ‬“What can I buy‭?‬”‭ ‬They are asking‭, ‬“How long can I thrive‭?‬”‭ ‬And as longevity sanctuaries rise‭, ‬the answer is clear‭: ‬tomorrow’s luxury won’t be measured in carats or horsepower‭, ‬but in decades of life lived well‭.‬