One Friday evening in late August this year‭, ‬Thavi sat inside a cozy café in Jumeirah‭, ‬occasionally glancing at the doorway‭. ‬She‭ ‬was there to host the first meet-up of The Spectrum Circle‭, ‬a new community that she had founded to organise meet-ups for neurodivergent individuals‭.‬

Thavi‭, ‬who also runs the events and marketing agency True North Marketing‭, ‬had planned a fun evening that was peppered with activities that she had designed‭, ‬and had also reserved space for about 10‭ ‬people‭. ‬But she would have been happy even if only two people had turned up‭ ‬—‭ ‬being neurodivergent herself‭, ‬Thavi is familiar with the various mental hurdles that one has to cross to participate in such social situations‭. ‬

Organising the event came with its own set of challenges‭. ‬When she first put the word out about the group on Threads‭, ‬some people mistook it for a community for singles and she had to filter through hundreds of messages‭. ‬She had also reached out to at least four cafes to conduct the event‭, ‬and their reactions ranged from exasperating to outright insensitive‭. ‬“The first few cafes wanted me to ensure that everyone will order Dh50‭ ‬worth of stuff‭,‬”‭ ‬says Thavi‭, ‬but she wanted no such strings attached‭. ‬Other café managers didn’t know what‭ ‬‘neurodivergent’‭ ‬meant‭, ‬and the ones who did‭, ‬didn’t want to provide space‭. ‬“The moment I said the word‭ ‬‘spectrum’‭, ‬I could see their tone and attitude change‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭.‬

Back at the café‭, ‬eight people trooped in‭. ‬They mingled through ice-breaker activities where they shared one interesting fact about themselves that wasn’t related to work‭, ‬as Thavi wanted to reject the‭ ‬“standard script”‭ ‬of regular networking events‭. ‬There were other‭, ‬smaller games too that encouraged one-on-one interactions‭. ‬“I had made it very clear that there was no pressure whatsoever to participate‭,‬”‭ ‬says Thavi‭. ‬“You can come to the event and sit quietly the entire time too if you want‭.‬”‭ ‬

Thavi is one of the few people who have launched such spaces for neurodivergent individuals in the UAE‭, ‬where they can socialise‭, ‬relax and unwind‭. ‬‮ ‬They act as judgement-free zones where they can‭ ‬‘unmask’‭ ‬—‭ ‬often described as a process where they don’t conceal their neurodivergent behaviours or traits to appear neurotypical‭ ‬—‭ ‬and interact with like-minded people‭.‬

Creating safe spaces

Dice and Divergence is‭ ‬‘a relaxed boardgame night for neurodivergent adults’‭ ‬that’s held on Wednesday evenings‭, ‬although‭ ‬“the plan is for this to grow into a proper little community”‭, ‬according to its website‭. ‬As per the event’s details that are listed on Meetup and the group’s website‭, ‬the first game was scheduled to be held on September 23‭ ‬at tile Board Game Café and participants could choose between‭ ‬red‭, ‬amber and green badges to signal whether they were ready to mingle‭. (‬The host declined to be interviewed for this article‭.‬‭)‬

Sarah Youssef launched Neuroaffirm Hub in November last year‭. ‬The idea‭, ‬she explains‭, ‬is to conduct about five different meet-ups a month through the community‭. ‬

Youssef hosted the first edition of one of its meet-ups called‭ ‬‘Walk‭ & ‬Talk’‭ ‬this month at Boon Speciality Coffee Roasters in Dubai Hills Mall‭. ‬When we speak a day later‭, ‬she explains that participants could grab a coffee and walk around the mall either alone or with others‭ ‬—‭ ‬she chose this activity specifically because talking while walking side-by-side with someone reduces the pressure of having to‭ ‬maintain eye contact‭.‬

Eight individuals showed up‭, ‬mostly in their 30s and 40s‭. ‬One of them‭, ‬says Youssef‭, ‬got teary-eyed from the relief of being able to let her guard down‭. ‬There was no formal agenda‭, ‬and individuals were free to follow what suited them best‭ ‬—‭ ‬for instance‭, ‬some of them began walking alone but returned to connect with the rest‭. ‬A few stayed back after the walk to get to know each other‭. ‬“It was meant to be an hour‭, ‬but we ended up being there for hours‭,‬”‭ ‬she smiles‭.‬

Youssef is neurodivergent too‭, ‬as are her children‭. ‬“And in that journey of navigating it in our own home‭, ‬in the school and everywhere‭, ‬I just felt like it was quite lonely and isolating‮…‬‭ ‬so I decided to have this platform where people could come together‭, ‬show up‭, ‬not feel judged‭, ‬and have a safe space‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭.‬

Getting real

Naveed Sayed started ADHD Mastery‭: ‬Support and Solutions last year but took a long break before returning to resurrect it this year‭. ‬The group meets in various cafes at the Mall of the Emirates every Saturday afternoon‭. ‬“Some people who attend have autism‭, ‬giftedness‭, ‬bipolar disorder‭, ‬or borderline schizophrenia‭. ‬And we’ve had people from all over the world‭ ‬—‭ ‬Egypt‭, ‬Sudan‭, ‬India‭, ‬Japan‭, ‬Pakistan‭, ‬Ukraine‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

The meet-ups are an occasion for the participants to socialise‭, ‬exchange information about the best doctors‭, ‬tips to survive the workplace and even share job opportunities‭. ‬“We also talk about our struggles in the corporate world with completing tasks and being punctual‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Sayed‭. ‬“Several members support themselves financially by starting their own businesses or becoming investors as it was agonisingly impossible for them to survive the corporate world‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭, ‬adding that he hopes to conduct‭ ‬“dopamine and adrenaline-filled events”‭ ‬like picnics‭, ‬board game events‭, ‬bowling and padel in the future‭.‬