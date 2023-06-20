'Narayana Murthy’s weight remains unchanged from our wedding day. As I am a bad cook', says Sudha Murty

Think on your feet and inspire the team
Sudha Murty, an educator, writer, and philanthropist, is known for her fearless expression of thoughts and open sharing of personal stories. As the former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty has consistently taken opportunities to reflect on her relationship with her husband, NR Narayana Murthy, who is one of the co-founders of Infosys.
Recently, Murty appeared on Indian comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show alongside actor Raveena Tandon and producer Guneet Monga. During the show, she humorously mentioned that her husband has maintained the same weight since their wedding day, attributing it to her skills as a "bad cook".
“Even now, Narayana Murthy’s weight remains unchanged from our wedding day. As I am a bad cook, my husband has maintained his weight,” she adds.
“Me and Narayana Murthy are very different people. He never laughs. He’s very serious and also an introvert. He doesn’t speak much. He only speaks four to five sentences a day. If I ask him, ‘Narayana Murthy, why don’t you speak more?’, he will say, ‘you speak for both of us, so I don’t have anything left to say’. Once he was given a Businessman of the Year award. So a photographer came to us to click a few pictures. Since Narayana Murthy doesn’t smile, the photographer asked me if I could make him smile. I told him that it’s been 45 years since we got married and that’s one task at which I haven’t been successful yet.”
“He’s always serious and I always keep smiling. I like to laugh all the time. I don’t like seriousness at all. Our relationship is like the physics principle: opposite poles attract each other,” she adds.
When Kapil Sharma complimented Murty for her wit, she said: “Since I am an author, I can say with utmost conviction that it’s difficult to write humour. It’s very easy to write serious novels, but writing humorous novels and articles is the most difficult. I respect you (Sharma) for that because you find out humour just like that.”
Murty, who has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, has authored numerous books in both the Kannada and English languages.
READ MORE:
Think on your feet and inspire the team
You can never go wrong with white marble in a bathroom
Basking in the glory of the acclaim her web series has received, the actress talks about what attracted her to the role
Wedding planners are increasingly using creative and interesting ways to incorporate tech into nuptials, making it a bespoke spectacle quite like none other
From fragrance specialist Jo Malone to retail giant SHEIN and British supermarket Waitrose, many of the world’s biggest brands are choosing to partner with Emirati artists in new and interesting ways
Are we doing enough on readiness now to avoid glassdoors and word of mouth that bites us later?
For the youth, by the youth
The couple reflect on their six-year-old relationship and do not hesitate to express their vulnerabilities