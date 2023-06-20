'Narayana Murthy’s weight remains unchanged from our wedding day. As I am a bad cook', says Sudha Murty

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 11:38 AM

Sudha Murty, an educator, writer, and philanthropist, is known for her fearless expression of thoughts and open sharing of personal stories. As the former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty has consistently taken opportunities to reflect on her relationship with her husband, NR Narayana Murthy, who is one of the co-founders of Infosys.

Recently, Murty appeared on Indian comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show alongside actor Raveena Tandon and producer Guneet Monga. During the show, she humorously mentioned that her husband has maintained the same weight since their wedding day, attributing it to her skills as a "bad cook".

“Even now, Narayana Murthy’s weight remains unchanged from our wedding day. As I am a bad cook, my husband has maintained his weight,” she adds.

“Me and Narayana Murthy are very different people. He never laughs. He’s very serious and also an introvert. He doesn’t speak much. He only speaks four to five sentences a day. If I ask him, ‘Narayana Murthy, why don’t you speak more?’, he will say, ‘you speak for both of us, so I don’t have anything left to say’. Once he was given a Businessman of the Year award. So a photographer came to us to click a few pictures. Since Narayana Murthy doesn’t smile, the photographer asked me if I could make him smile. I told him that it’s been 45 years since we got married and that’s one task at which I haven’t been successful yet.”

“He’s always serious and I always keep smiling. I like to laugh all the time. I don’t like seriousness at all. Our relationship is like the physics principle: opposite poles attract each other,” she adds.

When Kapil Sharma complimented Murty for her wit, she said: “Since I am an author, I can say with utmost conviction that it’s difficult to write humour. It’s very easy to write serious novels, but writing humorous novels and articles is the most difficult. I respect you (Sharma) for that because you find out humour just like that.”

Murty, who has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, has authored numerous books in both the Kannada and English languages.

