NAOS' Bioderma and talabat Partner To Give Delivery Riders a Day To Remember

The partnership brought skin-health awareness, sun-protection guidance and well-being activities to delivery riders across the UAE

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They show up for us every day. This time, NAOS wanted to show up for them. On 8 September, NAOS, together with its Bioderma brand, joined talabat Rider League at Danube Sports World as the official skincare partner, bringing skin health awareness, practical sun-protection guidance, sports, engagement and moments of appreciation to the riders.

“For NAOS, social responsibility starts with seeing the person behind the service. It is about recognising the people who quietly support our everyday lives and finding meaningful ways to support them in return. By combining skin-health awareness with well-being and community engagement, this initiative reflects a simple promise: A promise that we see you. We care about you and we are here to protect you,” Gizem Ensari, head of marketing, NAOS (Bioderma-Institut Esthederm-Etat Pur).

NAOS’ expertise begins with skin, but its responsibility extends to the people and communities around us.

As a brand built on the science of ecobiology, Bioderma recognises that understanding skin has always meant understanding the person it belongs to, their daily reality, their environment and what their body needs to stay well.

Delivery riders face a very specific everyday reality. Skin health may seem like a small concern compared with the demands of their working day, but prevention and awareness can make a meaningful difference over time.

Through this partnership, Bioderma turned its philosophy into action, ensuring that dermatological knowledge and advanced sun protection reached the people who need it most.

“Our approach to social responsibility is rooted in understanding real needs and using our expertise, resources and partnerships to create meaningful impact. Whether through health, education, inclusion or community well-being, we believe meaningful action begins by listening, understanding and responding where we can make a difference,” Vini Menon, regional CSR manager, NAOS (Bioderma-Institut Esthederm-Etat Pur).

By joining the talabat Rider League, riders had access to practical skin-health education and sun-protection guidance, alongside skin analysis, sampling and interactive activities at the Bioderma booth.

The day brought riders together through badminton, football, games and shared experiences, creating an opportunity not only to learn, but to connect, participate and simply enjoy the moment.

Because social responsibility does not always have to begin with a large intervention. Sometimes it begins by looking at the people around us and asking: What do they experience every day and how can our expertise help?

For NAOS, this is what it means to go beyond skincare towards human care, using what the company knows best to support the health and well-being of the communities it is part of.

And perhaps the most important message we want every rider to take away is simple: We see the person behind the helmet. We recognise what you do. And today, we are showing up for you.

By supporting their skin health and well-being, we gave some of that care back and, more importantly, reminded them that they are seen, they are valued and their well-being matters.

“At Bioderma, we believe that caring for people starts with understanding what their skin endures every single day,” Menna Ragaie, head of social media, NAOS (Bioderma-Institut Esthederm-Etat Pur).

This reflects NAOS’ approach to social responsibility – putting people at the heart of our actions and using our expertise to care for the communities around us and the people who keep them moving.

The full-day talabat Rider League event featured badminton and football matches, interactive activities, finals and an award ceremony. NAOS' Bioderma brand contributed through skin-health awareness and sun-protection education, alongside the Photoderm XDefense booth, which offered skin analysis, sampling, games and engagement throughout the day.