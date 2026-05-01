You can now work out at Dubai’s Museum of the Future: Here’s what to know

Usually, we head to the Museum of the Future for a slice of art, tech and culture. But now, you can head there to do something totally unexpected — a workout. If you’ve ever counted wandering through its exhibits as your daily step count, you’re not entirely wrong, but this one actually belongs on your fitness tracker.

The museum has introduced a Lagree class within its futuristic interiors, set against immersive, floor-to-ceiling AI-powered visuals that transform the workout into a multi-sensory experience.

Running until May 15, Longevity Wellness Hub has taken its signature Lagree method beyond the studio, bringing it into one of the city’s most iconic landmarks for a different kind of fitness experience.

Think high-intensity, low-impact training, the kind that leaves your muscles shaking without putting strain on your joints, set against an immersive backdrop of digital art.

“The classes are set against large-scale, AI-powered visuals in the Earth Dreams exhibit, resulting in an almost surreal workout experience that goes far beyond a typical fitness studio,” says Laura Fontaine, regional director, Longevity Wellness Hub Dubai & KSA.

If you opt for the package that combines the workout with time to explore the exhibits, it becomes a morning (or evening) plan rather than just a class. “A single Lagree session with Longevity at the museum is priced at Dh170 without a museum ticket, with the option to add entry to explore the rest of the Museum of the Future,” she adds.

If you’ve never tried Lagree before, don’t stress. This isn’t an experts-only crowd. “It’s beginner-friendly, but expect a challenge,” says Fontaine. She describes Lagree as “a low-impact, high-intensity workout with slow, controlled movements, so it’s easier on joints but still pushes your muscles.”

Sessions are trainer-led with modifications offered throughout, which means first-timers can keep up while regulars still feel the burn. Or, as she puts it, “Think of it as a full-body workout that blends strength, cardio and endurance through slow, controlled movements, keeping your muscles under constant tension.”

Each session runs for around 50 minutes, with multiple daily time slots currently at 8am, 9am and 7pm, making it easy to slot in before or after work. All classes must be booked in advance, as there are no walk-ins, with a capacity of 20 people per session to keep things focused and intimate.

If you’re adding museum access, you’ll need to secure that separately through the Museum of the Future's booking hub.

Beyond the novelty factor, the idea is that this can be more than just a one-off Instagram moment. “Realistically, it sits somewhere in between,” Fontaine says, when asked if this is a bucket-list experience or something you could do regularly.

“The format makes it feel like a bucket-list Dubai experience,” she adds. “While the setting feels like a one-off, the workout itself is structured enough to be part of a regular routine if you enjoy Lagree. It’s a novelty setting, but also a serious workout.”

There are a few things to know before you go. Grip socks are non-negotiable and the dress code stays modest in line with the museum’s guidelines, so it's best to opt for covered shoulders and leggings over shorts.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to switch up your workout routine, this might just be it.