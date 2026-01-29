Motivational drumming in UAE: How music is driving emotional and workplace transformation

From corporate teams and schools to wellness circles and cultural gatherings, Fanny Mbayi Fongang, a Cameroon expat based in Dubai, is turning drum beats into a modern language of transformation

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 6:13 PM
  • Share:

In boardrooms, classrooms, and community spaces, transformation doesn’t begin with a keynote or a PowerPoint. It begins with rhythm. Fanny Mbayi Fongang, professionally known as Fanny Rebecca, is the founder of Motivational Drumming, a rhythm-based practice she has developed in the UAE over the past 15 years.

Her work integrates rhythm, through the use of percussion instruments such as drums, Thor shakers, and jungle sticks, with principles of psychology and embodied participation to support stress release, emotional reconnection, and the strengthening of authentic human connection. From corporate teams and schools to wellness circles and cultural gatherings, Fanny designs experiences where rhythm becomes a shared language and change is felt, not just discussed.

Recommended For You

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 9 other Indian leaders who lost their lives in aviation tragedies

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 9 other Indian leaders who lost their lives in aviation tragedies

67 traffic improvements in 2025 in key areas of Dubai reduce travel time by 45%

67 traffic improvements in 2025 in key areas of Dubai reduce travel time by 45%

Anuv Jain confirms Dubai stop on debut 'Dastakhat World Tour'

Anuv Jain confirms Dubai stop on debut 'Dastakhat World Tour'

Serena Williams refuses to rule out return to tennis

Serena Williams refuses to rule out return to tennis