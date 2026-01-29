Motivational drumming in UAE: How music is driving emotional and workplace transformation

In boardrooms, classrooms, and community spaces, transformation doesn’t begin with a keynote or a PowerPoint. It begins with rhythm. Fanny Mbayi Fongang, professionally known as Fanny Rebecca, is the founder of Motivational Drumming, a rhythm-based practice she has developed in the UAE over the past 15 years.

Her work integrates rhythm, through the use of percussion instruments such as drums, Thor shakers, and jungle sticks, with principles of psychology and embodied participation to support stress release, emotional reconnection, and the strengthening of authentic human connection. From corporate teams and schools to wellness circles and cultural gatherings, Fanny designs experiences where rhythm becomes a shared language and change is felt, not just discussed.