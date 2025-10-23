Montenegro: Europe's new luxury hotspot for spectacular views and culture

Montenegro has become the little known Monte Carlo of the Adriatic, a magical hideaway which had been a well-kept secret by the world’s rich and famous, until now.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, shared a post on Instagram from the Bay of Kotor where he travelled in August, reciting a poem with the magical scenery behind him, staying at the ultra-luxury One & Only Portonovi in Herceg Novi, a sprawling 60-acre waterfront resort with private beaches and a private marina.

The coastal town of Budva, with its beautiful old city and natural islands, such as Sveti Stefan, which locals call as their Hawaii, has long drawn the likes of celebrities from Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren to the Beckhams and Brad Pitt. Madonna even bought a home in Budva, which mixes coastal charm with ancient history.

Flydubai foresaw the destination’s potential, beginning direct flights in 2017. A flydubai spokesperson said: “Since we began operating our seasonal flights to Tivat in 2017, we have continued to see strong and growing demand, particularly from leisure travellers looking to explore Montenegro’s unique tourism offering. With an average growth of 10 per cent in passenger numbers year-on-year, Tivat has proven to be one of our popular summer routes.”

A new destination for the luxury market

According to the latest Central Bank statistics released in August, tourist arrivals in the country rose by 6.3 per cent in the first six months of the year to 940,800, with 612,500 of those staying in hotels and resorts.

Luxury brands are now capitalising on the destination’s promise, several planning openings for next year, but it is SIRO Boka Place, which has made waves this year, opening in the breathtaking Boka Bay.

The first SIRO property opened in Dubai last year, a wellness resort within the heart of the city, and now, Montenegro has become its second outpost. Part of the Kerzner Group, it is in the scenic Porto Montenegro.

Surrounded by sea and mountains, the Dubai-style hotel is part of the new Porto Montenegro development in the former ship-making town of Tivat, now home to an array of luxury shopping and dining.

Its GM, Pedro Echevarria, said: “Although SIRO Boka Place only opened its doors in April this year, the uptake from the GCC market has been extremely encouraging.

“Adding to this momentum, the destination is becoming increasingly accessible: during the summer months there is a direct flight from Dubai to Montenegro, and by next year, new routes from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will also connect directly to our destination.”

With Montenegro still considered an untapped destination in the region, there is an element of exclusivity and intrigue for travellers who are eager to explore new places beyond the traditional European summer spots.

Kerzner International’s existing footprint in the country with One&Only has only boosted the brand’s opening. “That foundation created a strong level of awareness and credibility,” he said.

UAE brand Sunset Hospitality has also seen the destination’s promise. This year it opened the Aura Beach Club within Porto Montenegro, a travel and lifestyle concept which has added a new nightlife destination to the town.

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group said, “Montenegro is a strategic growth market for Sunset Hospitality Group. Our vision is to develop a multi-concept lifestyle footprint that includes luxury beach clubs, restaurants, hotels, and wellness offerings.”

Following the success of their Porto Montenegro venues, they also intend to bring two more concepts there — Attiko in 2026 and Folie in 2027. “For us, it’s not about volume, it’s about curating the right experiences in the right locations to contribute meaningfully to Montenegro’s rise as a luxury destination.”

He says it is no wonder it is fast becoming the destination of VIPs and celebrity guests. “The destination is still relatively under the radar, which appeals to sophisticated travellers looking for something authentic and less commercialised. UAE residents, especially those accustomed to premium experiences, are increasingly drawn to places that are exclusive with cultural depth, and Montenegro delivers on both fronts.”

But the destination is now at a turning point. “What used to be a well-kept secret among celebrities and high-net-worth individuals is now attracting serious investment from global luxury brands. The key factors are already in place: a pristine coastline, historic towns, improved connectivity, and a government supportive of premium tourism development,” he said.

The great outdoors

Nestled bordering Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo and Albania, the country offers a mix of dramatic mountains, spectacular coastlines, Unesco heritage sites and outdoor adventure.

For hikes it’s best to take a guide from a reputable company such as Black Mountain which have a host of land and water activities from canyoning to hiking, scuba diving to kayaking.

Roads are often narrow and precarious so accessing the best spots is really best done with the locals who can also share stories of the country’s history and culture and guide visitors safely around the terrain.

Baloo Zone offers guided hikes and jeep tours into some of the most magical landscapes overlooking the huge bay, including the must-visit Gornji Stoliv hidden stone village with its fabled history. It is newly opened mountainside glamping site Baloo Zone is also a unique way to experience the spectacular nature with Boka Bay views.

The huge globes are beautifully designed and built sustainably by owner Luka Vukovic and his grandfather Tihomir, with air conditioning and cooking facilities for a true retreat into the wild without having to compromise on comfort or convenience. The closest supermarket is just ten minutes away, with a range of dining options nearby too.

Local gastronomy

En-route to the popular Lady of the Rocks island and its storied 17th century church, Armonia restaurant in the quaint waterside village of Perast offers a delicious array of local and Mediterranean cuisine, including locally caught fish cooked fresh daily. The romantic town, dotted with renaissance and baroque palaces from the town’s rich history, is also a quiet alternative to some of the bigger destinations around the bay.

Another local spot perched high in the hilltops is the 18th century Savina olive groves. Set above the ancient city of Herceg Novi Old Town, visitors can take tours and taste local olives and delicacies such as home-made cheese, local cold cuts and freshly baked bread at the restaurant boasting some of the best views over the bay.

Siro Table in the Siro Hotel also offers a spectacular menu boasting home-made local delicacies once deemed peasant food but now national treasures such as the slow-cooked beef cheeks and lamb ribs, to Mediterranean favourites, such as freshly cooked pasta and vibrant salads. There are also many vegetarian and vegan options, which can be harder to find in other more seafood and meat-dominated menus.

Getting around

Driving is not only treacherous on some of the country’s poor roads but as renovation is underway traffic can turn a 20-minute drive into several hours so boat taxis and charter hires are perfect alternatives and a fabulous way to really explore the bay. Water taxis cost €5-10 per person one way and connect many of the towns around the bay, while a speedboat seating 4-6 will cost around €100 per hour.

