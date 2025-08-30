Exclusive: 15-year-old UAE-based motorsport prodigy Mohammed Mneimneh talks success on the track

As the dust settles on the latest racing season, the spotlight shines brightly on UAE's rising star, Mohammed Mneimneh. And in a surprising show of support, the India-based Poonawalla family's backing of Mohammed has given the young racing sensation a significant boost.

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of the Poonawalla group have stepped into the UAE’s luxury motorsport space and recently announced their support of 15-year-old Lebanese karting prodigy Mohammed Mneimneh, one of the fastest-rising names in Middle Eastern motorsport. Khaleej Times spoke exclusively to the Poonawallas and Mohammed to understand all about this intriguing alliance and what it means for racer’s future in the sport.

“For me, encouraging young talent is both a passion and a responsibility. I have always believed that when someone possesses extraordinary drive, discipline, and potential, they deserve the opportunity to flourish. Mohammed’s dedication to motorsport at such a young age is deeply inspiring," he said.

"It reflects the same determination and commitment I value in every field, whether it’s business or philanthropy. Motorsport is a demanding discipline, and supporting Mohammed is my way of not only encouraging his journey but also contributing to a culture where young people feel empowered to pursue their dreams fearlessly,” added Yohan.

Both Yohan and Michelle are passionate about art, culture and sports. Michelle believes: “Art and sport, though seemingly different, share the same power: they inspire, unite, and evoke emotion. There are many beautiful examples of the two worlds merging, such as “art cars,” where leading artists collaborate with manufacturers to transform vehicles into moving canvases. For the youth, these intersections demonstrate that creativity and performance can coexist.”

For the uninitiated, Yohan has been India’s top car collector and a motorsport enthusiast, and this sponsorship also symbolises his passion for motoring and enabling young talent like Mohammed to inch closer to the pinnacle of motorsports. He speaks enthusiastically about the motorsport space and some beautiful memories he holds close to his heart. “While I have been fortunate to witness some incredible motorsport events, such as Formula 1, my personal highlights come from being behind the wheel. Driving in the Mille Miglia UAE for three consecutive years has been a truly special experience. Last year, being honoured with the “Hero of the Rally” award was another unforgettable moment. It was the perfect reminder that motorsport is not just about speed, but also about resilience and spirit,” he says.

Motorsports in UAE is experiencing major growth, driven by strong government support, world-class infrastructure and an increased demand and popularity of motorsport events. Middle East is emerging as a key player due to high-profile events such as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and increased investments in motorsport facilities (According to Global Motorsport Market survey 2025).

However, Yohan feels young racers still need some support. “Motorsport in India is still at a relatively nascent stage compared to global arenas, but there is no shortage of talent. What is often missing is structured support, awareness, and the right platforms to compete at higher levels. In the Middle East, while motorsport has grown significantly over the past decade, young racers still need opportunities that connect them to the international stage. My vision is to not only support individual drivers like Mohammed but also help elevate the profile of motorsport across both regions, whether that’s through sponsorship or connecting young racers with the right training and exposure. The idea is to build a culture where motorsport is seen as a viable and celebrated career path, not just a passion.”

Beyond steering the Poonawalla Group, Yohan and Michelle are effortlessly balancing their high-end lifestyle with meaningful contributions towards society. Now, the family's partnership with Mohammed is a game-changer in international motorsport. The 15-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most promising young drivers in the region. With his eyes set on the international racing scene, Mohammed is preparing to compete in the Senior X30 World Final this October, where he will proudly represent the UAE. Mohammed is thankful as he tells us: “I am truly honoured and deeply grateful to receive the support of Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla. Their belief in my journey means more than I can put into words. This is not just a sponsorship, but a powerful source of motivation. This partnership gives me the confidence to pursue my goals on the international stage, and I will strive to make them and my country proud,” promises Mohammed.

The duo has big plans for Mohammed and the luxury motorsport space. “Over the next few years, we would like to see him use these resources for opportunities to compete on international platforms and represent Lebanon with pride. As for the luxury motorsport market in the UAE, it continues to evolve rapidly. The region’s infrastructure, world-class tracks, and global appeal have made it a hub for both high-level racing and premium automotive culture. I believe the next phase will see even greater integration of youth development programmes, technology-driven racing, and lifestyle experiences that merge motorsport with luxury living. It’s an exciting time to be part of this landscape,” concludes Yohan.