A ‬casual curiosity about Dubai turned Tatum Greig’s career and life around‭. ‬On a trip to the city last year to visit family‭, ‬the marketing maven and fitness enthusiast from London noticed something surprising‭. ‬Despite being one of the most socially connected cities in the world‭, ‬the UAE’s creator content rarely became a global talking point‭. ‬At a time when brands everywhere were investing heavily into influencer‭ ‬collaborations‭, ‬the absence of internationally resonant creator stories seemed at odds with the country’s unquestionable talent pool and its status as one of the world’s top markets for social media penetration‭.‬

Ever wired to trends and conversations in her field‭, ‬Tatum turned to LinkedIn to connect with talent agents‭, ‬recruiters‭, ‬digital‭ ‬marketers and other experts to find the missing link‭. ‬The insights were eye-opening‭: ‬most agencies‭, ‬she realised‭, ‬offered influencer marketing as a drop down on the menu and not as a core service‭. ‬And few leveraged the actual data effectively‭, ‬leading to‭ ‬failure in maximising the impact of this marketing channel‭. ‬As someone who had spent nearly a decade shaping influencer and creative campaigns in London across fashion‭, ‬beauty‭, ‬tech‭, ‬gaming‭, ‬and travel‭, ‬Tatum could see the gap as well as the opportunity‭. ‬Yet‭, ‬the thought of making that big move never occurred‭. ‬

Cut to 2025‭, ‬and the region called her back‭ ‬—‭ ‬this time with an irresistible offer‭: ‬to lead Bees&Honey‭, ‬a creator and influencer-first agency under the Gen Plus Group‭, ‬the global communications collective spanning 33‭ ‬markets with bases in London‭, ‬Riyadh‭, ‬and Dubai and mobile teams across continents‭. ‬“I am grateful to have launched Bees&Honey at a time when the creator economy goes from strength to strength in the most digitally connected territory in the world‭. ‬I can’t wait to see what the next year brings‭.‬”

Exploring the Dubai flow‭ ‬

It was a move that required deep market immersion‭, ‬understanding local nuances and crafting strategies that could genuinely disrupt the space‭. ‬

And Tatum dove in headfirst‭.‬

Luckily‭, ‬her Dubai move and the launch of the agency aligned perfectly with the huge investments made by the government in the creative economy‭. ‬Some time back‭, ‬the UAE’s Creators HQ initiative was announced‭, ‬backed by a Dh150‭ ‬million fund to support content creators and transform the digital-media landscape‭. ‬Similarly‭, ‬the third One Billion Followers Summit‭, ‬an event dedicated to shaping the creator economy‭, ‬had also created a huge buzz‭. ‬The aim of these initiatives‭: ‬to position the country as a global hub for the creator ecosystem‭.‬

‭ ‬“Even last year‭, ‬I had sensed that the UAE was about to witness the next big creative marketing boom‭,‬”‭ ‬says Tatum‭. ‬“These developments just confirmed it‭. ‬We knew we’d bet on the right horse by launching an influencer-first agency here‭. ‬The government is doing a lot to build a structured‭, ‬reliable creator economy but it’s equally important for brands to learn how to collaborate meaningfully with creators‭.‬”‭ ‬

It’s all in the data‭ ‬

Over time‭, ‬Tatum has identified the reason why influencer marketing may not achieve the desired results‭. ‬“Mismatched expectations‭, ‬overpromising and choosing the wrong creators are the biggest reasons campaigns fail to deliver‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“When results don’t meet inflated promises‭, ‬brands become wary‭. ‬We’ll never be able to float the creator economy this way‭.‬”

Instead of chasing popularity metrics‭, ‬she advocates for a more strategic approach‭: ‬finding creators whose storytelling naturally aligns with a brand’s own narrative and who has an engaged and informed audience‭. ‬“You can’t expect real engagement from someone who’s promoting one shampoo this week and another next week‭, ‬with the same comments section of‭ ‬‘wow’‭, ‬‘slay’‭, ‬and heart emojis‭. ‬But if the creator’s values and tone genuinely match the brand‭, ‬audiences trust that collaboration‭.‬”

This alignment often comes with the smart use of technology‭. ‬Tatum swears by data-driven strategies to make informed choices‭. ‬“We use a bespoke platform that gives us detailed insights over and above other‭ ‬‘conventional’‭ ‬tools that everyone else has access to‭. ‬The advantage is that the user gets information on just the demographics‭, ‬but also interests‭, ‬buying habits and even preferred content formats which can be segmented by country‭, ‬city‭, ‬language and other categories‭. ‬Thus‭, ‬we know exactly who we’re speaking to and how likely a campaign is to land‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

In fact‭, ‬the tech developments in this field‭, ‬she says‭, ‬allows a marketer to go deeper‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬tools that identify‭ ‬“notable followers”‭ ‬—‭ ‬influential industry insiders who follow a creator‭ ‬—‭ ‬or those that analyse audience sentiment beyond surface-level likes or comments‭, ‬are game changers‭. ‬“The most important metric and data should help you identify who you are reaching out to‭, ‬through a creator‭,‬”‭ ‬Tatum explains‭. ‬

Return on experience v/s return on investment

She also believes marketing success should judge campaigns by the‭ ‬‘Return on Experience’‭ (‬ROX‭) ‬rather than Return on Investment‭. ‬“ROX captures the long-term influence of the content‭; ‬it helps you gauge how audiences interact with a piece of content over time‭. ‬Do they revisit an Instagram story‭, ‬share‭, ‬save and send it to others‭? ‬Choosing content that sustains for a period of time‭, ‬also helps an influencer produce better narratives besides being the perfect antidote to‭ ‬‘creative fatigue’‭. ‬

Ultimately‭, ‬it’s the A-word that underpins all success‭: ‬authenticity‭. ‬“If a campaign doesn’t feel natural to a creator’s feed‭, ‬it’s going to fall flat‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬

In the future‭, ‬Tatum believes the UAE’s next chapter in influencer marketing will be defined by emotion and experience‭. ‬“Emotional marketing works incredibly well here‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“We’re going to see more meaningful collaborations and partnerships that feel real‭. ‬They will be driven by purposeful brand launches‭ ‬that see creators being involved in the conception‭, ‬production and launch of limited edition lines of products‭. ‬This‭, ‬in effect‭, ‬will see a merging of both‭, ‬the creator’s identity and the brand’s own heritage‭ ‬—‭ ‬a match made in heaven‭. ‬The Gymshark X Leena Deeb’s modest gym wear launch is a fine example‭.‬”

The discipline behind the drive‭ ‬

Between planning campaigns‭, ‬decoding algorithms and pouring over data‭, ‬one thing keeps Tatum grounded‭ ‬—‭ ‬fitness‭. ‬A committed endurance athlete‭, ‬she’s currently training for a 100-kilometre ultramarathon in New Zealand early next year‭. ‬Be it waking up at 4am with structured sessions spanning tempo‭, ‬interval and endurance training‭, ‬fitness is her non-negotiable‭. ‬“I’m new to this country‭, ‬managing a new office‭, ‬and sometimes the imposter syndrome creeps in‭,‬”‭ ‬she admits‭. ‬“Training is my reset‭ ‬—‭ ‬the one space where I disconnect from emails‭, ‬meetings and the digital noise‭. ‬It helps me approach problems and find solutions‭ ‬with a fresh‭, ‬positive mindset‭.‬”

And the London girl credits Dubai for helping her strike that balance‭. ‬“This city is incredible‭. ‬I’m busier than ever‭, ‬but Dubai allows me to automate my life‭. ‬I have coaches for running‭, ‬strength‭, ‬physiotherapy‭, ‬and nutrition‭ ‬and everything works like clockwork‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬

Drawing parallels between her running and her work‭, ‬Tatum believes success feels further away when you are close to it‭. ‬“It’s like running‭, ‬you can go 20‭ ‬kilometres easily but the last stretch near the finish line always feels the hardest‭. ‬Business is‭ ‬the same‭. ‬There are moments when progress feels stalled or self-doubt sets in‭, ‬but that’s when you push through‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬

Tatum’s journey also brings another comparison to mind‭ ‬—‭ ‬to that of Emily from‭ ‬Emily in Paris‭ ‬—‭ ‬the young‭, ‬bright-eyed marketing whiz in Netflix’s popular series‭, ‬discovering a new city’s creative pulse‭. ‬But that’s where the comparison ends‭. ‬Unlike Emily‭, ‬whose Parisian escapades revolve around soirées and selfies‭, ‬Tatum’s world revolves around spreadsheets‭, ‬strategy sessions and marathon training schedules‭. ‬“I came here to start an agency to help actively change the industry here‭, ‬and try to bring a level playing field to the creator‭ ‬economy‭. ‬Emily’s experience seems to be led by what was happening to her while mine is‭ ‬led by what I’m doing‭! ‬Also Emily seems to have time for romance‭, ‬there is none of that here‭,‬”‭ ‬she laughs‭, ‬amused by the analogy‭. ‬

Ultimately‭, ‬it’s the passion for marketing that has been her anchor‭. ‬“Curiosity led me to Dubai‭ ‬—‭ ‬just wanting to know what was happening in the industry‭. ‬I am passionate about supporting the creator economy in both the UAE and KSA as it finds its individuality and growth‭. ‬I try to educate the industry on the best ways to build a sustainable future for everyone which is what makes this journey and chapter so exciting‭.‬”‭ ‬

And if her own journey is anything to go by‭, ‬that mix of purpose‭, ‬precision and persistence might just be the winning formula‭.‬