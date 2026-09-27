UAE-raised Miss Universe India Kaziah Mejo meets Sheikh Nahyan ahead of pageant

Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo has met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as she prepares for the international pageant.

Sharing footage of the meeting on Instagram, Mejo said the conversation was a highlight of her journey. She described exchanging ideas about a more united world and receiving the minister’s blessings before stepping onto the global stage.

The UAE-raised contestant also spoke about her connection to both countries. In a separate Instagram Story, she said she had “always wanted to be a representative of our Bharat in everything I do”, adding that her Miss Universe journey was “just the beginning”.

Mejo shared another Story showing flowers and cards that she said were a gift from the President of Syria.

Mejo won the Miss Universe India title in August 2026. The law student, who is from Kerala and grew up in Abu Dhabi, is set to represent India at Miss Universe later this year.